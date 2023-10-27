Dominic Cantley, 32, admitted his latest contravention of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted paedophile from Blackpool has been spared jail despite his sixth breach of a court order banning him from having contact with children.

Dominic Cantley, 32, admitted his latest contravention of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Heather Lloyd decided not to send him to prison immediately, but warned it was probably his last chance.

The court heard Cantley, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, had been drunk when he struck up a conversation with a boy under the age of 16 on social media about football, breaching the conditions of an order imposed in 2017.

Judge Lloyd told him: "On five occasions since (then) you have been convicted of breaching it. Now this is the sixth. You don't seem to learn.

"The fact that you were watching a football match and wanted to celebrate with other supporters is fine - but not with a teenage boy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge heard from a defence barrister that Cantley was "stupid at times." But it was stressed that the conversation with the boy "was not a sexual conversation in any way." It was purely a conversation about football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cantley, a former care worker for the disabled and elderly, was said to have a "lack of self control" and a habit of doing "stupid stuff." He was "terrified" of going back to prison after being sent down for 22 weeks by Blackpool Magistrates in May 2018 for breaching the same order. He was also prepared to close down all his social media.

Judge Lloyd said that what a pre-sentence report said about Cantley's physical and mental health concerned her. She added: "Your lack of self control will give any judge cause for concern when considering the safety of children.

"The conversation you had (with the boy) had echoes of previous breaches, particularly around football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing may have happened between you and this young man. But what you did can't be seen in isolation from your previous behaviour."

Giving Cantley a 12 month prison term suspended for 18 months, together with a requirement to do 40 days of rehabilitation activities, she told him: "You might bear in mind that next time - if there is a next time - the judge will say you have been given an opportunity and not taken it today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So this is likely to be your last sentence out of custody."

Back in 2018 Cantley was sent to jail for illegally befriending a 13-year-old boy after claiming he was a junior football coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad