Packed Blackpool festival was a treat for film fans

Film fans quizzed directors, took part in workshops and enjoyed rare movies at the fourth annual Winter Gardens Black and White Film Festival.

Three days celebrating monochrome cinema saw 12 films screened ranging from Casablanca to Sing-along Beauty and the Beast.

The action kicked off with a showing in the Opera House of 1959 classic Some Like It Hot starring Marilyn Monroe.

The addition of a permanent HD/surround sound cinema projection system has enhanced the experience for film-goers and this enduring movie treasure is certainly one to be enjoyed on the big screen.

But the festival also served up opportunity to view lesser known work, such as The Black Gloves.

It was only made last year, but the psychological thriller is classic film noir, a genre which has been enjoying a renaissance.

The screening was introduced by director Laurie Brewster who afterwards also hosted a Q&A with fans giving a fascinating insight into the life of an independent film producer.

From how he funds his movies, to scouting out locations and handling distribution, it was interesting to see how a script makes its way onto the screen.

Sunday was dedicated to women in film including a focus on the suffragette movement using archive British Film Foundation footage.

The festival finished with the recently released Bombshell : The Hedy Lamar Story, about the amazing life of the actress whose inventing skills paved the way for the modern communication systems we now rely on.

Whether you dip in and out, or immerse yourself in the full weekend, this unique festival is a gift for any film fan.