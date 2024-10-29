Poulton's Oxfam shop is to close in December. Photo: James BSC graduate 2021. | James BSC graduate 2021.

Oxfam has announced it is to close its Poulton-le-Fylde branch after 30 years of business.

The outlet, based at the town’s Teanlowe Centre shopping arcade, will close for good on December 6.

Although charity shops sometimes come in for criticism during debates about the nation’s high streets, the town’s Oxfam shop has become a mainstay of the arcade.

The branch sells books, clothes, accessories and homeware.

However the charity, which has around 600 shops across the country, including specialist book shops, said it made such decisions based on the “viability” of each shop.

Oxfam is the largest retailer of second hand books in Europe, selling around 12 million per year but it was reported that the charity’s shops made an operational loss of £12.9 million in 2020.

An Oxfam spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Oxfam shop in Poulton Le Fyldes.

“We are sorry to say goodbye to the shop and would like to thank all our generous customers, the staff and the excellent team of volunteers for their hard work and support over the years.

“Oxfam shops exist to raise as much money as possible to fund our work with communities around the world, tackling poverty and inequality across the globe.

"We constantly evaluate the performance of all our shops and sometimes this leads to difficult decisions about the viability of particular shops.”