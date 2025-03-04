Owners of The Plough in Staining announce closure due to ‘cost of living crisis and poor health’

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:50 BST

The owners of a popular pub in Staining have announced they will be retiring due to the “cost of living crisis and poor health”.

The Plough on Chain Lane will close its doors on Sunday, March 9.

The owners cited the “cost of living crisis and poor health” as the main reasons behind the decision.

A popular pub in Staining has announced its permanent closureA popular pub in Staining has announced its permanent closure
A popular pub in Staining has announced its permanent closure | Tembela Bohle

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, a spokesperson for the pub said: “It’s not been an easy decision to make but with utilities doubling in price, the cost of living crisis and poor health it’s left me no choice but to close.

“At present the brewery has no one to take the pub on but I’m sure it won’t be long.

“I would like to thank all my loyal customers and staff for their support over the years!”

The news was met with sadness from residents who were “gutted” about the closure.

The announcement has left residents in the area saddened by the news.

The Plough on Chain Lane will close its doors for the final time on March 9The Plough on Chain Lane will close its doors for the final time on March 9
The Plough on Chain Lane will close its doors for the final time on March 9 | Google

One local expressed their sympathy, saying: “Best of luck with the future with your health.”

Another added: “Enjoy your retirement but heartbreaking all the same.”

A third shared: “I’m really sorry to hear this, thank you for your hospitality over the years.”

