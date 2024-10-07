Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery in Cleveleys received high praise from Ofsted following its latest inspection.

Kids Planet Day Nursery on Clarence Avenue was rated ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog following a visit on August 28.

In a report published on October 4, the nursery - which cares for 80 children aged between zero and four - was classed as outstanding across all four categories.

A nursey in Cleveleys was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted following its latest inspection | Pixabay

This included the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

‘Children thrive at this outstanding nursery’

Inspectors found staff provided a carefully sequenced and meticulously planned curriculum, helping children to “make exceptional progress from their individual starting points”.

Staff ignited children's curiosity through a wide range of enticing activities, and they also consistently encouraged children to aim high.

The report said: “Staff are superb role models and foster a culture of respect where children's voices and choices are highly valued.”

Staff encouraged children to become independent and skilfully supported children to manage their emotions.

The nursery also created spaces where children could vent their frustrations, followed by breathing exercises to promote calm.

‘Staff support all children to behave incredibly well’

Ofsted said children's individual interests were promoted “superbly”.

“Their personalities are nurtured from the outset through the highly effective key-person system,” inspectors added.

Children formed strong bonds with staff who celebrated their efforts and achievements from the outset.

Inspectors also said children at the nursery “develop high self-esteem and become confident learners”.

Kids Planet Day Nursery on Clarence Avenue cares for 80 children aged between zero and four | Google

‘Staff are dedicated to enhancing their knowledge’

During the inspection, Ofsted found that staff were keen to have their practice “critiqued by their colleagues and to share what they learn with the team”.

“This helps staff to provide the highest quality teaching and experience for all children,” the reported added

Children excelled in their language and literacy skills as a result of “highly effective teaching strategies and interactions”.

Staff also demonstrated a deep understanding of how children learn, and they were able to identify gaps in children’s learning early.

Additionally, staff helped children to prepare for the transition between the nursery and on to school well.

‘The provider promotes children's physical development superbly’

Inspectors said children understood the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle and they developed a love of the outdoors and exercise.

Outings also provided “rich opportunities where staff promote children's interest in the world around them”.

The report said: “Staff teach children to manage risk and to evaluate their surroundings as they travel in the local area on trams.”

Staff also planned innovative ways to help children find out about other cultures, as well as varied family dynamics.

‘Relationships with parents are strong and supportive’

Inspectors said suggestions from parents were valued and acted on, and parents praised staff's excellent communication.

Staff also promoted parents to get involved in their children's education and offered a wide range of take-home resources.

There was also an “open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first”.

You can read the full Ofsted report at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50258562