Outrage as stinking raw sewage spills out of drains and onto street in Fleetwood
The effluent came to the surface on Nansen Road, close to the junction with main thoroughfare Ratcliffe Road, on Wednesday this week.
The resident, who did not wish to be named but gave a running commenty from behind the camera, was disgusted by the vile-smelling deposit in the gutters on both sides of the street (warning; some expletives content in video). As well as sewage, there also appeared to be sanitary products in the grubby puddles.
Wyre Council, the local authority, mobilised an environmental team out to the scene after being informed of the situation today, and United Utilities were also looking into the incident.
It is thought a blockage might have occurred within the drains, leading to a back up and eventual overspill onto the street, which is close to Fleetwood Fire Station.
It is not known at this stage if a collapse of the road, several yards away, could be connected.
The resident who shot the film says on camera: “As you can see, it’s raw sewage coming out of the grid.
“You can see everything in there , sanitary towels, everything.
“It absolutely reeks, raw sewage coming out onto the street, all over the pavement.”
The incident occurred at a time when Fleetwood residents have been struggling with another vile stench, emanating from the town’s landfill site on Jameson Road, whose operators Transwaste have been served notice by the Environment Agency to take action by May 15.
Wyre Council and United Utilities have been approached for a comment about the spillage on Nansen Road.
