Outbuilding goes up in flames in Blackpool
Firefighters rushed to extinguish an outbuilding that went up in flames in Blackpool.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:22 pm
An outbuilding caught fire in Elaine Avenue at around 6am on Thursday, October 8.
Two fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
They also used a fan to clear the smoke as well as lighting equipment.
Firefighters remained at the scene this morning to check for hot spots.
