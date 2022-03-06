Two fire engines called to an outbuilding fire in Blackpool last night

Two Blackpool fire engines dealt with the incident late yesterday evening.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:02 am

Last night (Saturday March 5), two fire engines from Blackpool attended an outbuilding fire on Carshalton Road in Blackpool at 21:20pm.

The incident involved a quantity of waste next to a garage.

Firefighters used one hose reel, and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for twenty five minutes.

They were in attendance for twenty five minutes.

