Two fire engines called to an outbuilding fire in Blackpool last night
Two Blackpool fire engines dealt with the incident late yesterday evening.
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:02 am
Last night (Saturday March 5), two fire engines from Blackpool attended an outbuilding fire on Carshalton Road in Blackpool at 21:20pm.
The incident involved a quantity of waste next to a garage.
Firefighters used one hose reel, and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for twenty five minutes.