Outbuilding catches fire in Blackpool
An outbuilding caught fire in South Shore this morning (September 17).
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and St Annes attended the scene in Eastbank Avenue at around 1.20am .
The incident involved an outbuilding approximately 20x20m in size, the fire service said.
Firefighters used two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera, and a 45mm jet to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for two hours.
