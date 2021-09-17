Outbuilding catches fire in Blackpool

An outbuilding caught fire in South Shore this morning (September 17).

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:46 pm

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and St Annes attended the scene in Eastbank Avenue at around 1.20am .

The incident involved an outbuilding approximately 20x20m in size, the fire service said.

Firefighters used two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera, and a 45mm jet to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were in attendance for two hours.

