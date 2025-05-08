Our son's four years old and he's been picked to play in a junior golf tournament

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:24 BST
Keen young golfer Marley Gardner may only be four years old but he won’t be ‘putt’ off from taking part in a tournament this weekend.

Although Marley is a little younger than his fellow players, he has been given special permission to enter early because of his impressive skill and love for the game.

His parents, Jack and Amy Gardner, say he was hitting golf balls around as soon as he could walk and has got better with practice.

Focussed; Marley Gardner has been chosen to play in a golf tournament, aged fourFocussed; Marley Gardner has been chosen to play in a golf tournament, aged four
And Marley, a pupil at Hambleton Primary School, likes to practice every day, if he can,

Marley is a member of Knott End Golf Club and, despite his young age, has just been included in the Junior Sixes team who will be playing in the event at Staining Lodge Golf Club on Sunday.

He is thought to be the youngest in the tournament.

Marley is also one of the young players who have been coached by Jonathan Salisbury, Knott End Golf Cub’s professional player.

In the swing - Marley Gardner is a natural at golfIn the swing - Marley Gardner is a natural at golf
His dad Jack, of Hambleton, said: "When he was a toddler, he’d see me chipping and practising in the garden and he became fascinated , so we bought him a little plastic club.

“He played with it every day and after a while I decided to take him to the practice range at Knott End Golf Club.

“A friend of mine at the club, the pro player Jonathan Salisbury, who has coached Marley and some other young players, suggested Marley was good enough to join in the Junior Sixes.

“He said that he might be young, but he’s at that level.

“It's good because it’s a doubles tournament over six holes, and there's no real pressure.

“As long as it stays fun for him, it’s fine. If he stops enjoying it, that’ll be it. At the moment he loves it, so we'll see how he gets on at the weekend!"

Jack, who works as a baker, is a former member of Knott End folf Club himself and and added: “Golf clubs are much more accessible to youngsters that they were when I was young and I think it’s a good thing.”

Marley's mum Amy, 31 said: “We’re incredibly proud and hope the community will join us in cheering him on at the weekend!"

