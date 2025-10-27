Concerns about plans for an incinerator at Thornton have prompted a councillor to raise the question about what Wyre Council can do about it.

Councillor Kevin Higginson, who represents Thornton’s Bourne ward, said the scale of opposition to the proposed facility was considerable and, at the latest full council meeting last week, he questioned what Wyre’s official position was on the issue.

The waste incinerator has been earmarked for land at Hillhouse Business Park on Bourne Road in Thornton-Cleveleys, and would generate energy from burning up to 120,000 tonnes of waste per year.

The application went before Lancashire County Council’s Development Control Committee on October 15, where it was controversially given approval, subject to conditions.

The application was for a new building, portacabin style office and erection of boundary fencing associated with processing of household, commercial and industrial waste to produce a solid recovered fuel (SRF) at Plot CL5, West Road, Hillhouse International Business Park.

Coun Higginson asked the leader of Wyre Council, Cllr Michael Vincent, where the council stood on the scheme.

He said: “Councillor Vincent, can you clarify what this council's position is, once and for all, on the planning consent on the proposed incinerator at Hillhouse site?

“Is the council's position to object, does it have a position?

"Does Coun Vincent release the level of opposition among Bourne ward residents and that there is a strong case for the Secretary of State to have the consent overturned?

“Is councillor Vincent aware Wyre Council's position is paramount to have the decision overturned.?"

Coun Vincent said he was not sure if Wyre's position was, in fact, paramount to having it overturned.

But he said: “My own personal view is that incineration solves a lot of problems in this country, but provided its carbon neutral and not dirty energy and its not all just dumped on the people of Fleetwood and Thornton, because we do enough of our waste disposal in that area.

“Our position is that we’re against it but any objection would have to come from us as a planning athority.so when we’ve looked at what formal objection we can put together that was coherent, we can have a policy against it. We don't want it, but that and raising a formal objection are two different things."

The waste facility has been proposed by a company called Sterling Environmental Solutions, which says it has been successfully treating third-party industrial waste, alongside pharmaceutical waste, for over 30 years .

The company is based in Stockport and has a number of waste facilities across the country.

It is estimated the facility can provide 40 new permanent full-time jobs.