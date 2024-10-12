Our nursery team is delighted to be rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lytham nursery is celebrating after being given an ‘outstanding’ rating following an inspection by Ofsted.

The Kids Planet Lytham Lodge Nursery, on Ballam Road in Lytham, provides a service for children aged nine years old and under, and has 136 children on its roll, with 108 places available.

The Ofsted report stated: ‘’Children rapidly build relationships with staff. They are provided with cuddles in abundance when they need reassurance.

“All children, including those who are new to the setting, are calm and content.

“The setting is relentless in its drive to maintain exceptional standards and to continuously improve. It supports staff in developing their knowledge and skills.

“Leaders are meticulous at monitoring the impact of this.

“The setting ensures that all children access an ambitious curriculum. Children experience a range of outings and are immersed in experiences that they may not otherwise encounter. Opportunities to consolidate prior learning and embed knowledge are seamlessly woven into each step of children's learning.‘’

Hannah Farman, Senior Nursery Manager at Kids Planet Lytham Lodge, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team's achievements this year in achieving an Outstanding Ofsted.

“It has been an honour for Ofsted to report that the nursery offer secure, loving relationships between staff and children - and that families are at the heart of our ‘exceptional’ setting.

“It is wonderful recognition, well done to all involved.”