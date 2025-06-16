Wyre Council’s installation on Cleveleys promenade, which received £1,952 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, commemorates the town’s starring role in the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor.

The town’s seafront was transformed into the beach planet Niamos, which featured in Episode 7 of the critically acclaimed series.

Filmed in May 2021, Andor brought Hollywood magic to the Lancashire coastline, with lead actor Diego Luna and the iconic Shoretroopers walking the same promenade now marked for fans to explore.

And the town’s Star Wars celebreations do not end there.

Fans of the films - and the spin -off TV series Andor - have made the seaside resort the centre of the Star Wars galaxy, inspired by the magical episode.

The seafront and the futuristic-looking FBKafe - deemed to have the perfect look for Andor -played host to an unofficial Star Wars fans’ meeting in August last year, which proved a huge success, with fans turning up in brilliant costumes and enjoying an array of themed stalls.

Now another family fun day, which is free to attend, has been planned for Sunday August 31 this year, beginning at 10.30am.

In case of rain, the meet-upwill be based at The Venue, across the road from FBKafe (formerly the Cafe Cove).

After the marker was installed, Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement, said: “We’re delighted to further celebrate Cleveleys’ place in the Star Wars universe.

“This brass marker not only honours our connection to a global phenomenon but also invites fans and visitors to experience the magic for themselves. Film tourism is a growing opportunity for Wyre, and we’re proud to be part of that story.

“A recent report published by Place Informatics has confirmed that Cleveleys recorded the sixth highest growth in footfall across the North West region during April 2025. This reflects the continued vibrancy of our town centre and the success of our efforts to support local businesses and attract more visitors to the area.”

The marker is part of a wider initiative to promote Wyre’s screen credentials and encourage tourism. Visitors can stroll the same stretch of coastline as Cassian Andor, admire the views that became Niamos, and even spot Mary’s Shell—visible in the show’s aerial shots.

Wyre Council says the growing popularity of the events organsied by fans highlights the positive impact of film tourism on the local economy, bringing increased footfall to local businesses and raising the town’s profile on a global stage.

The new brass marker aims to build on this success, encouraging even more visitors to explore the area and helping raise awareness among those who may not yet know that Cleveleys is part of Star Wars canon.

May the Force guide you to Cleveleys for an unforgettable experience!

For more information, visit www.discoverwyre.co.uk/starwars.

The Star Wars marker on Cleveleys seafront

Cleveleys - and the futuristic FBKafe - was transformed into Andor for the Star Wars TV series

