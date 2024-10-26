Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new cafe has just opened in Blackpool's South Shore - and owner Gordon Steele says his plan is to start offering British favourites as deliveries.

The 5H Cafe, on Station Road at the junction with Bond Street, is already operating as a smart 30-seater cafe and takeaway business.

Gordon, who has opened the new place with wife Bernadette, grew up in Blackpool and in his time he has worked in a rock factory, in a business manufacturing footballs, he has run a hotel with his wife and in the past, owned two cafes too.

The new 5 H Cafe has opened on Station Road in South Shore, Blackpool | Submitted

He used to run the Bond Street Bistro and the Queen Bee Cafe, both on Bond Street.

Now he is back in the cafe trade and he says he wants to offer decent food at a reasonable price to serve the South Shore area.

He said: “I think money is tight for a lot of people at the moment so I am looking to keep prices down and serve some decent food, either to sit in or take away.

“We do all sorts of breakfasts, roasts and popular dishes like lasagna - and a range of desserts.

Inside the new 5H Cafe on Station Road, South Shore | Submitted

“I’m looking to start deliveries soon but I want to keep the costs low.

“There are plenty of decent Indian, Chinese, Thai and Italian places delivering food to people’s homes but I don't see British dishes being offered, so I believe there is definitely a gap in the market there.”

Currently he has a ‘Shoebox Seven’ family deal at the cafe - seven of everything for £12.99.

The desserts cabinet at the 5H cafe, South Shore | Submitted

The cafe currently opens six days a week on Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 4pm/5pm, depending how busy things are.

However, Gordon plans to start opening on a later shift, until 8pm, to offer evening meals too.

He says: “A lot of cafes shut at 5pm but there are people out there who like to eat later, without going to restaurants, which can be pricier for people who are struggling.

“I’d like to think that what I am offering is a service as much as a business,” he added.