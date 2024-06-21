Our footwear repair business in Blackpool has grown so much we had to move into bigger premises

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:47 BST
A Blackpool footwear repair business has moved into its own shop premises after outgrowing its base at Abingdon Street Market.

Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool cleans and repairs various kinds of footwear for customers, instead of them being thrown away.

Since opening, the business has been based at the market but now it has relocated nearby - to its own shop premises at 50 Topping Street.

Apart from repairing footwear as part of its everyday business, boss Conor Devlin also restores specially donated footwear items to help local charities.

Conor Devlin has moved his Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool business to a new address on Topping Street
Conor Devlin has moved his Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool business to a new address on Topping Street

He said the move to a new shop was prompted by the business expanding and becoming too big for its base at the market.

Conor, originally from Belfast where he still has a similar outlet in operation, said: “We needed more space here at Blackpool as we’ve grown at a greater pace than we expected.

“We’ve over 350 customers since January and and worked out over 1k pairs of shoes 

“We have a wider range of wew and pre worn shoes and we’re also stocking two local independent clothing brands. Northern tide and Opposite Kids.”

Conor Devlin has moved his Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool business to a new address on Topping Street
Conor Devlin has moved his Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool business to a new address on Topping Street

The 32 year old added that people can still donate old unwanted shoes anytime if they wanted to support the shop’s latest campaign.

The footwear is aimed at vulnerable people in the community, of all ages, who are being helped by the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Volunteer Centre, also based on Abingdon Street.

He added: “We will be making a big donation to the volunteer centre BWF in the coming weeks.”

