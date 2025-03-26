The owners of a coffee shop business that started in a cupboard are looking to expand their presence across the North West rail network.

Le Feast first opened in May 2011 in a former broom cupboard at Poulton-le-Fylde station, in the home town of founders Jason Cotillard and Jeremy Clark.

They expanded to Blackpool North station in June 2021 followed by Rochdale station in February 2023, with the latest branch opening at Bolton station in December 2024. They even say a fifth branch will be coming to another local station by the end of 2025.

With its distinct yellow branding and choice of fresh, premium products Cotillard and Clark say Le Feast is carving out its own premium corner of the market. The business currently employs 25 people and has an annual turnover in excess of £1.5m.

Every year, across the four outlets, they serve 150,000 hot drinks, prepare 25,000 sandwiches and dish out 15,000 slices of cake. Le Feast prides itself on its use of local suppliers, including Brid’s Cross Brewing, Lancashire Crisps, Rivington Meats, Bury Lane Bakery and Urban Coffee.

They also serve fresh cakes baked at home by Stella Cakes - a business set up by a former employee of Le Feast - and Danny’s Cakes – a business ran by a local bus driver and part-time baking enthusiast.

Station community

Commenting on the growth of Le Feast over the years, Jason and Jeremy said: “The rail network works for us, it gives us guaranteed footfall and we can get to know our customers. We really enjoy being part of a station community – getting to know the staff and on-board traincrew as well as the community groups and volunteers that help care for the station.

“We’re also really proud of our staff and the contribution they make to Le Feast – both those that have been with us for many years and those who are just starting out in their career and need to get some practical work experience under their belt.

“We invest considerably in training, in-house but also externally sending the team on management courses, university business training and marketing initiatives, all of which comes back to the business in a positive way.”

The decision to focus the business and its on-going expansion at railway stations has been welcomed by the train operator Northern, who manage 469 stations across the North of England.

Robert Ellams, head of property at Northern, said: “Railway stations are a great place to base a business – particularly those looking to develop customer loyalty - and with businesses like Le Feast, they really add to the customer experience for those using the station.

“This year, the UK is celebrating 200 years of the railway and stations across that network are located at the heart of the communities they serve.

“It has been great to see Jason and Jeremy’s business grow and we hope to see more Le Feast outlets across our network in the months and years ahead.”

Cotillard and Clark say they hope to see a fifth Le Feast outlet open on the rail network by the end of 2025.