Our coffee house may have closed but we hope to reopen in different premises in the future

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An independent coffee house which opened in Cleveleys just over a year ago is now permanently closed and will not be reopening at the town centre premises.

Goose Coffee Co, based at 114 Victoria Road West, offered a range of specialist coffees, teas and tasteful light bites and breakfasts and was also dog-friendly.

But Matt Bishop, 41, who opened the 28-seater establishment with partner Vikki Campbell in January 2024, says he has been in dispute with the landlord over a number of issues connected to the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Goose Coffee Co will not be reopening from this premises on Victoria Road West, CleveleysGoose Coffee Co will not be reopening from this premises on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
Goose Coffee Co will not be reopening from this premises on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys | National World

The cafe won a string of five-star reviews on Trip Advisor during the year it was in operation.

One reviewer said: “Near the tram shop, so very convenient. But quite honestly the best coffee I've ever tasted. “

But Matt said this week: “Unfortunately I am still in dispute with the landlord and the issues will take a while to be resolved.

“So Goose Coffee will not be reopening from that that building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Matt Bishop during is time at Goose CoffeeMatt Bishop during is time at Goose Coffee
Matt Bishop during is time at Goose Coffee | Third party

“It’s a shame because we were building up a nice customer base and getting established in the town.

“The business is no longer operating but I trained as a chef from the age of 16 and I will look to go back into that for the rest of the year.

“I’ve loved being able to run the coffee house and we got some really good reviews while we were up and running.

“The idea is to reopen from another premises next year and hopefully welcome our old customers back.”

Related topics:Cleveleys

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice