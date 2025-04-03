Our coffee house may have closed but we hope to reopen in different premises in the future
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Goose Coffee Co, based at 114 Victoria Road West, offered a range of specialist coffees, teas and tasteful light bites and breakfasts and was also dog-friendly.
But Matt Bishop, 41, who opened the 28-seater establishment with partner Vikki Campbell in January 2024, says he has been in dispute with the landlord over a number of issues connected to the premises.
The cafe won a string of five-star reviews on Trip Advisor during the year it was in operation.
One reviewer said: “Near the tram shop, so very convenient. But quite honestly the best coffee I've ever tasted. “
But Matt said this week: “Unfortunately I am still in dispute with the landlord and the issues will take a while to be resolved.
“So Goose Coffee will not be reopening from that that building.
“It’s a shame because we were building up a nice customer base and getting established in the town.
“The business is no longer operating but I trained as a chef from the age of 16 and I will look to go back into that for the rest of the year.
“I’ve loved being able to run the coffee house and we got some really good reviews while we were up and running.
“The idea is to reopen from another premises next year and hopefully welcome our old customers back.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.