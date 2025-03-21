A blind couple from Blackpool, who face eviction from their home, say moving would be incredibly challenging as the property has been specially adapted to meet their needs.

Cath Roche, 61, has lived in the rental property on Canada Crescent for 22 years, with her partner John joining her 14 years ago.

In February last year, they received the unsettling news from Redbrick Survey and Valuation Limited that their landlord's property had been repossessed by the bank.

John and Cath Roche face being evicted from their home after receiving a Section 21 notice | National World

They were informed that Broomheads Estate Agents on Church Street would now manage the property.

Speaking to the Gazette, Cath said: “They told us they didn’t know what was going to happen to the properties.

“We had a tenancy agreement until last August and after that they said it would just be a rolling monthly tenancy which we've been paying.”

However, just after Christmas they learned that the property would be listed for sale by Unique Estate Agency in Cleveleys.

The agency informed them that they hoped to sell the home while the couple still lived there.

But on March 2, the couple received an email containing a PDF attachment — a format their phones have difficulty reading.

After requesting assistance, they were shocked to discover that it was a Section 21 eviction notice giving them just two months to find a new home.

Cath said: “We could end up somewhere completely unfamiliar, where we can’t navigate or even figure out how the buses work.

“And with our guide dogs, if we don’t have a permanent home they’ll temporarily take them away.

“My application for a new guide dog would also be delayed by a year or more while I learn new routes. These are things people don’t always consider.”

Cath and John first met through Facebook in 2010.

John, who was living in Dublin at the time, made frequent visits to Cath before relocating permanently to Blackpool.

They married in 2014, having developed a close bond.

“It was literally a blind date,” John, 56, said.

Over the years, their home has been adapted to accommodate their blindness, with a ramp at the front for easier access, a tarmacked garden for low maintenance and a special pen for their guide dogs.

They’ve also made various modifications, such as installing talking appliances like a microwave, air fryer and weighing scales.

Tactile stickers on the oven also help with temperature settings, and a fridge has been specifically adapted for John’s insulin.

Both Cath and John, who have been blind since birth, say these modifications are crucial for their independence and safety.

John said: "At our age, the stress of moving is just too much. We know the area, we have great neighbours who help with DIY and shopping. “

“Losing that would be heartbreaking."

Cath added that both of them suffer from anxiety and take antidepressants, making the thought of leaving their familiar home particularly difficult.

“I feel panicky in new places,” she said.

John added: “We’re so independent here. We know the layout of every room and feel safe.

“That's why staying here is so important to us. Losing the dogs, even temporarily, would be devastating."

Guide dog trainer Karen Sweetman watched John and Cath’s story on ITV's Granada Reports earlier this month and was deeply moved by their heartbreaking situation.

Determined to help, Karen reached out to the receivers and estate agents and also launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £135,000 needed to purchase the couple's four-bedroom home.

The fundraiser has already raised over £10,000 thanks to the support of more than 100 generous donors.

Asked about the GoFundMe page, John said: “She set up the GoFundMe, we didn't approach her at all she just did it off her own back.

“At the moment it's up in the air, we're still in the property and we're planning to stay here if we can - maybe even if we try and get a deposit for the house and try and get a mortgage.

“We didn’t expect it at all. It would be a dream come true."

Redbrick Survey and Valuation Limited also announced they had “paused” the sale of the property and pledged to support the Roches through the transition.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Issuing a Section 21 notice is the beginning of a process that usually takes several months.

“When Redbrick seeks possession of a property, we aim to engage with tenants compassionately, offering the flexibility needed to help them secure alternative living arrangements. This includes connecting them with local support services for guidance and assistance.

“We’ve shared this information with Mr and Mrs Roche and remain committed to supporting them through this transition. The sale of the property has been paused, and we will follow up with Mr and Mrs Roche regarding their next steps.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click HERE.