There was plenty to smile about at a Blackpool home following its impressive feat of being included in the Top 20 Care Homes Northwest England award for the seventh time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MHA Pennystone Court featured in the Top 20 Care Homes in the Northwest of England at the Care Home Group Awards 2025 and previously featured in the same category in every since 2018, apart from 2023.

Care Home Group Awards recognises the Top 20 Care Home Groups in the UK based on reviews from residents or service users and their family or friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our care home has won a North West award for the seventh time | Third party

MHA Pennystone Court received a score of 10, the maximum score from 61 reviews on carehome.co.uk.

The reviews were from residents, as well as family and friends of residents and highlighted the care and affection their loved ones are receiving whilst living at the home.

The home, on Handsworth Road, North Shore, offers 36 places for dementia and residential care.

Lisa Robins, home manager said: ‘The whole team are really proud to have been awarded in the Top 20 Care Homes Northwest England for the 7th year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very proud of my team and their efforts, the team always goes above and beyond in making sure we deliver high quality care.

“This is an incredible achievement and testament to all the loving care we provide to our residents.

“I am very confident we continue providing great care and ensuring our residents live later life well.”

Methodist Homes (MHA) runs some 80 care homes across the UK, inckuding Starr Hills Care Home in Lytham.