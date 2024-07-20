Little Hope weighed just 2lbs when she was born at Blackpoo victoria Hospital | Third party

An expectant mum who was on holiday in Blackpool with her partner was shocked when she went into labour - 15 weeks early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premature baby Hope, born to Scots parents Jenna Lader and Gary Gibson on July 2, is so tiny and frail that she is unable to leave hospital in Lancashire until she is strong enough.

And that means her parents cannot go home to Sterling either until their baby, who weighed in at just 2.1lbs, is ready to be moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had travelled down to Blackpool for their holiday on June 29 but just a few days later Jenna - only 25 weeks pregnant - started to experience bleeding and cramps and was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where Hope was born at around 6pm.

Although born at Blackpool Vic, Hope had to be transferred immediately to Royal Preston Hospital, where she is under the care of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

Little Hope weighed just 2lbs when she was born at Blackpoo victoria Hospital | Third party

Jenna, 36, Gary, 37, and their two year old son, Vinnie, have to stay with Hope in Preston until doctors give them the all clear to travel back North.

It mean that Gary, who has his own construction firm, is unable to work untl little Hope and his mum can return home - and that may not be until October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With costs starting to mount, the family are concerned about the financial implications.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the family ad aready the fund has reached an impressive total of £6,215, of a £5,000.

Gary said he wanted to thank all those who had been so generous, in additiuon to the hospital staff for their excellent care.

The fund has been set up by Gary’s sister, Julie Clark-Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “While there is not much that any of us can do to help, except wait for Baby Hope to grow stronger, we can help to ease the financial burden which they face.

“Staying away from home for months, taking time off work, countless trips to and from the hospital and endless other costs are adding even more stress to an already extremely tough situation.

“I know times are hard for everyone, but I would greatly appreciate any amount that you might be able to donate to Gary, Jenna, Vinnie and Hope to provide at least a small amount of financial relief.”

Anyone who wants to help the fund can visit here:

Scottish parents whose baby arrived 15 weeks early while on holiday in Blackpool, face months of waiting by her bedside as she grows strong enough to travel back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents Jenna Lauder, 36, and Gary Gibson, 37, from Stirling, were enjoying a break in the English seaside town when Jenna suddenly went in to labour, reports The Daily Record.

Hope was born at 6pm on Tuesday, July 2. The tot weighed just 2 lbs 1 oz and was immediately moved to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Preston.

Hope now has a stage two bilateral bleed on her brain but is otherwise stable and responding well to treatment.

She began having small amounts of milk on Tuesday, July 9, and was able to share her first cuddle with her mum on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna, Gary and their son Vinnie, aged two, must now stay at Hope’s side in Preston as they wait for doctors’ approval to travel back home, which should be around the time of her due date in October.

Jenna, a stay-at-home mum, is originally from Deanston, whilst Gary, who runs his own construction firm, hails from Callander.

An online fundraiser was set up to help towards the financial burden of spending time living near the hospital in Preston with costs adding even more stress to an already tough situation.

Gary said: "Our new daughter Hope is fighting for her place in this world, and we will be by her side every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank everyone that’s been so supportive and generous at this difficult time. And special thanks to the NHS staff in Blackpool and Preston who have been brilliant.”

Join Edinburgh Live's Whatsapp Community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages.

Gary’s sister, Julie, set up a Go Fund Me page to request some help from back home.

She set the target at £5,000, and at the time of print, the Stirling community had rallied together to raise a whopping £5,340.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope’s aunt Julie said: “While there is not much that any of us can do to help, except wait for baby Hope to grow stronger, we can help to ease the financial burden which they face.

Sign up for Edinburgh Live newsletters for more headlines straight to your inbox

“I know times are hard for everyone, but I would greatly appreciate any amount that you might be able to donate to Gary, Jenna, Vinnie and Hope to provide at least a small amount of financial relief.”

The family travelled to Blackpool for their summer holiday on Saturday June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna – who was just 25 weeks pregnant – began to experience some bleeding and cramps and rushed to A&E at Blackpool Hospital where it was confirmed that she was in early labour. She was then given medication to speed up the development of Hope’s vital organs and offer as much protection as possible - Hope was then born at 6pm that evening.

Gary added: “This year has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Thankfully we have a good support network around us.”

To donate, click here.