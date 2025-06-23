Original colours resurface at Sandcastle Waterpark beneath iconic sign
Blackpool’s beloved Sandcastle Waterpark has long been the go to destination, but recent changes to its exterior are stirring a wave of nostalgia. As crews replace the iconic sign revealed beneath it is a patch of the waterpark’s original colour scheme bringing back memories of its earliest days.
Owners have been quietly repainting the facade in preparation for the new branding. But as the old sign was lifted a fresh glimpse of the waterpark’s heritage emerged, showcasing the design that greeted visitors when the park first opened in the 1980s.
That initial colour palette not only defined the building’s character, but also became etched into the collective memory of generations of families who flocked to its tropical indoor playground.
A local resident said: “What a treat to see the original hues again. A proper flashback to Sandcastle in the ’80s.”
Although the new sign signals an upcoming brand refresh the unexpected peek into the past is proving to be the real highlight. Sandcastle has always prided itself on being the UK’s largest indoor waterpark filled with thrilling attractions like the Master Blaster (the world’s longest indoor water roller-coaster) and the Sidewinder the first vertical indoor drop slide. But for some, the resurfaced old colours matter just as much.
As work continues and the new sign takes its place, Sandcastle’s managing team hasn’t officially commented on the facade’s past life, but its brief reappearance is a gift to those who grew up sliding down Thunder Falls, floating in Ushi Gushi River Creek or exploring Caribbean Storm Treehouse.
In the end, the new branding will shine on, but the reveal of Sandcastle’s original colours reminds us that beneath every modern makeover lies a layer of history and sometimes, that layer is worth celebrating just as much as what comes next.
