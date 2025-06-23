Original colours resurface at Sandcastle Waterpark beneath iconic sign

Old colours resurface at Sandcastle Waterpark, revealing a nostalgic glimpse into Blackpool's past.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s beloved Sandcastle Waterpark has long been the go to destination, but recent changes to its exterior are stirring a wave of nostalgia. As crews replace the iconic sign revealed beneath it is a patch of the waterpark’s original colour scheme bringing back memories of its earliest days.

Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool | Theme Park Loopy

Owners have been quietly repainting the facade in preparation for the new branding. But as the old sign was lifted a fresh glimpse of the waterpark’s heritage emerged, showcasing the design that greeted visitors when the park first opened in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That initial colour palette not only defined the building’s character, but also became etched into the collective memory of generations of families who flocked to its tropical indoor playground.

A local resident said: “What a treat to see the original hues again. A proper flashback to Sandcastle in the ’80s.”

Another resident said: “I remember when the waterpark was those colours!”

Work was still going here on in June 1986, just before it opened. The photo was taken from the monorail at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Although the new sign signals an upcoming brand refresh the unexpected peek into the past is proving to be the real highlight. Sandcastle has always prided itself on being the UK’s largest indoor waterpark filled with thrilling attractions like the Master Blaster (the world’s longest indoor water roller-coaster) and the Sidewinder the first vertical indoor drop slide. But for some, the resurfaced old colours matter just as much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As work continues and the new sign takes its place, Sandcastle’s managing team hasn’t officially commented on the facade’s past life, but its brief reappearance is a gift to those who grew up sliding down Thunder Falls, floating in Ushi Gushi River Creek or exploring Caribbean Storm Treehouse.

In the end, the new branding will shine on, but the reveal of Sandcastle’s original colours reminds us that beneath every modern makeover lies a layer of history and sometimes, that layer is worth celebrating just as much as what comes next.