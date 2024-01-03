Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Much-loved annual show Scorton Steam Fair has come to an end, organisers have announced.

The spectacle, the largest steam festival in the North West, has been staged in late summer for the past two decades.

But organisers Paul and Craig Whittingham have reluctantly called time on the event, citing "spiralling costs" as one of the key reasons for their decision.

In a post on the event's own website, they stated: "After much deliberation, and with great sadness, we have made the difficult decision to call time on Scorton Steam.

"Following 17 successful shows, we feel that the show has run its course, and due to the spiralling costs and long term sustainability of the event, now is the right time for us to go out on a high.

"We would like to thank all the traders, caterers, exhibitors and visitors who have contributed to the success of the show over the years and in particular our stewards who have given up so much of their valuable time.

"We will now refocus our efforts and resources on improving the infrastructure at the showfield in order to grow and enhance the visitor experience at our other two events, the UK Truck and Tractor Pull on 11th and 12th May and the Lancashire Game and Country Festival on 7th and 8th September.