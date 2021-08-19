WW Spicy beef with aubergine and  chickpeas recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 15 minutes l Cook 15 minutes

Ingredients

1tbsp olive oil

Spicy beef with aubergine and chickpeas

1 medium aubergine, cut into 1.5cm pieces

1 small red onion, finely chopped

350g extra lean beef mince (5% fat), raw

1 individual green or red chilli, deseeded, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 level tsp Garam Masala

400g can chickpeas, drained, rinsed

Half a reduced salt beef stock cube, to make 125ml stock

1 portion young leaf spinach, chopped

80g 0% fat natural Greek yogurt

Method

1. Heat two teaspoons of olive oil in a large wok or frying pan over a high heat. Stir-fry the diced aubergine, in batches, for two minutes or until golden. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Heat two teaspoons of olive oil in the same wok over a medium-high heat. Stir-fry the chopped red onion for 2-3 minutes or until golden. Add the beef mince and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes or until browned, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon.

3. Add the finely chopped chilli, the crushed garlic and the garam masala and stir-fry for 1 minute or until fragrant, then stir in the 400g tin drained and rinsed chickpeas and the beef stock. Reduce the heat and simmer for two minutes.

4. Return the aubergine to the wok along with a handful of spinach and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the aubergine is heated through and the spinach wilted.

5. Serve with steamed Tenderstem broccoli and 80g 0% fat natural Greek yogurt divided amongst the plates.