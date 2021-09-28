WW Salmon fillets with a ginger and lemongrass crust recipe
An Oriental-style aromatic crust that would be an elegant fish dish for a dinner party, and work equally well as a speedy weekday supper.
Serves 4 l Prep 20 minutes l Cook 15 minutes
Ingredients
Half-a-lemongrass stems, outer layer removed and the rest very finely chopped
Two 250g pouches of microwaveable brown basmati and wild rice
Two-inch piece of root ginger, grated
1tbsp finely-chopped fresh coriander, fresh
1 garlic clove, crushed
20g dried Panko breadcrumbs
Four 130g salmon fillets
300g Tenderstem broccoli
Three portions pak choi, quartered
Half-a-tablespoon soy sauce
1tbsp oyster sauce
150g peas, fresh or frozen
Olive Oil
Calorie controlled cooking spray
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas mark 6. Mix the chopped lemongrass, grated ginger, grated, crushed garlic, chopped fresh coriander, a teaspoon of olive oil and the breadcrumbs together and season well.
Salmon fillets with a ginger & lemongrass crustServes 4
2. Put 4 x 130g skinless salmon fillets onto a baking sheet lined with baking paper and top with the panko crust. Mist with calorie controlled cooking spray and bake for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.
3. Meanwhile, cook the broccoli in a pan of boiling water for two minutes, then add the pak choi for another two minutes. Remove all the veg with a slotted spoon, keeping the water, and toss with soy sauce and oyster sauce.
4. Add 150g frozen peas to the boiling water and cook for two to three minutes until tender.
5. Meanwhile, microwave rice pouched to pack instructions, then stir the peas into the rice. Spoon onto plates, top with the salmon and serve with the broccoli and pak choi.
Smartpoints: Green 13 l Blue 7 l Purple 7