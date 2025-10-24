Vet shares simple unwashed sock tip to keep pets calm during fireworks on Bonfire Night

Keep your canine companion stress-free during fireworks with one surprisingly simple vet-approved method using unwashed items of clothing.

While fireworks can be exciting for us, they can be a huge source of anxiety for our canine companions. Learn how an experienced vet’s simple trick can keep dogs calm during Bonfire Night.

While Bonfire Night may be a night of joy and fun for both children and adults, the constant loud noises can be a terrifying ordeal for pets. Dogs, with their heightened sense of hearing, find this time of year particularly distressing.

Nearly half (49%) of UK dogs are negatively affected by fireworks, according to Dogs Trust, and as many as four in five owners notice changes in their dog’s behaviour during displays. Fortunately, there are several ways to help your furry friends cope.

Dr Charlotte Inness, leading veterinarian and founder of the online pet pharmacy VetMedi.co.uk, has revealed several ways to keep your canine companions safe and stress-free during firework displays — including one surprisingly simple method using unwashed items of clothing, like your socks!

“An unwashed item of clothing that smells like you can offer extra reassurance,” she explains. “Place it in your dog’s kennel or crate and move it to the quietest part of the house. Drape a blanket over it to create a snug, enclosed space.”

Dr Inness, who has over a decade of experience caring for animals, advises allowing pets to retreat to this safe space if they wish, rather than forcing them. The goal is to create a calm “den” using a quiet, familiar room, blankets, bedding, clothing with your scent, and your dog’s favourite toys.

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching and many firework displays likely to occur, there are also other ways to help keep dogs safe and calm through the whizzing, banging, and popping sounds that often accompany the big night.

Keep them indoors and secure

Bring dogs inside well before the fireworks begin. Close all windows, curtains and doors to help block out flashes and muffle the noise.

Playing soft music, the TV or white noise can help create a calm background atmosphere. It’s also a good time to double-check that microchips and ID tags are up to date — just in case your pet bolts in fear.

Prepare before the celebrations

A little planning earlier in the day can make the night much easier. Exercising your dog in advance helps them stay calm later on. Take them on a long walk, play games like hide and seek, practise tricks, or give them part of their meal in a frozen Kong or other toy. All of these activities help tire them out and leave them more settled when fireworks begin.

Stay calm and act normally

Pets often mirror human emotions. Remaining relaxed can help your dog feel safe and secure. Speak in a calm, steady voice and avoid over-comforting in a panicked tone.

Offering treats when fireworks go off can help build positive associations with loud noises. Rewarding calm behaviour earlier in the day also reinforces a sense of safety.

Try calming aids if needed

Pheromone diffusers or sprays — such as Adaptil for dogs — can help ease anxiety. Pressure wraps or anxiety vests like Thundershirt work well for some pets, while in more severe cases, your vet may recommend calming supplements or mild sedatives.

Dr Inness notes that any prescribed medication should always be tested in advance to make sure your pet tolerates it well.

For more information, visit: https://www.vetmedi.co.uk/blogs/pet-advice/