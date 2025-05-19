Tackling Obesity and Heart Health — My Mission Starts Now

This week’s British Heart Foundation report hit home harder than most. The figures are stark: a steep rise in cardiovascular deaths among working-age adults, a 21% increase in heart failure diagnoses, and a record 4.6 million adults now living with diabetes — one of the major contributors to heart disease.

But for me, this isn’t just another worrying statistic. It’s personal.

I lost my mum to a cardiac arrest, brought on by the long-term impact of obesity and type 2 diabetes. It’s a heartbreak that fuels my passion and purpose every single day. Because behind every number is a person, a family, a life that could be different.

That’s why I’m proud — and more motivated than ever — to be stepping into a brand-new role as a District Development Manager with Slimming World. After losing weight myself and turning my health around, I know first-hand how powerful support, understanding, and community can be. And now, I’ll be working across the UK and Ireland to help tens of thousands of others do the same.

Natalie Meadows lost 5 stone

Obesity is not a character flaw — it’s a complex health issue that we can tackle together. Through Slimming World, I’ll be helping Consultants create safe, inclusive, and motivating spaces where members can lose weight in a sustainable way, improve their health, and change their lives.

We don’t need to wait for more tragic headlines. The time to act is now — and I’m ready to be part of the change.