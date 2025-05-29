Slimming groups are here to stay Why weight loss drugs will never replace real-life support, says local Consultant

By Natalie Meadows
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:48 BST

As weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy grow in popularity, Natalie Meadows, a Slimming World Consultant and District Development Manager on the Fylde Coast, believes there’s one vital ingredient they can’t offer: the power of group support.

Natalie, who first joined Slimming World in 2015 says:

“I know what it’s like to feel stuck and desperate to lose weight. When something promises fast results, it’s tempting – but there’s no magic fix. Long-term weight loss takes support, structure, and a shift in how you live day to day. That’s exactly what Slimming World gives.”

Backed by research from the University of Oxford, Natalie points out that most people regain weight lost with medication within two years unless they also adopt healthier lifestyle habits.

Natalie Meadows lost 4.5stNatalie Meadows lost 4.5st
“That’s where we come in. Our members learn to eat real food, move more at their own pace, and change how they think about themselves and their habits. This isn’t just about weight loss – it’s about confidence, self-belief, and freedom.”

Natalie has lost 4.5 stone herself and now supports groups across the Fylde Coast.

“I didn’t just lose weight – I gained tools for life. I’ve learned to spot my triggers, make a plan, and bounce back. I’ll never go back to the old me.”

She adds:

“Even for those choosing medication, Slimming World can offer the wraparound care they need to make lasting changes. This is about giving people a real chance at a healthier, happier future.”

A recent OnePoll survey of Slimming World members found:

• 85% were surprised they could still enjoy their favourite foods

• 77% now cook healthy meals the whole family loves

• 76% feel proud to be passing on healthy habits

• 56% were amazed at how quickly they lost weight

Natalie says:

“My members form powerful friendships in group. We support each other through the tough weeks and celebrate every win. That sense of belonging can’t be bottled – and it’s why our results last.”

