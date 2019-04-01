Scout leaders of the future learn important skills

These Scouts are showing who’s boss by becoming patrol leaders and assistants.

The youngsters aged between 10 and a half to 14 are chosen by their Scout leaders for showing potential leadership, a passion for learning, and evidence of passing on their skills, support and knowledge to the other members of their patrol.

Patrol leaders also represent the views, concerns, training, and programme to their leaders in regular meetings, which is part of the Youth Shaped Programme, and focuses on empowerment.

Last Saturday at Staining Village Hall, Staining, patrol and assistant patrol leaders came to together from all over Blackpool District to share ideas.

Diane Parkinson, District Scout Leader, said: “The Scouts took part in various activities, including knife and axe work, electronics, map and compass, environmental, problem solving to build a bridge and a cooking base run by the Explorers.”

At the end of the day there was a short discussion to see what the Scouts had got out of the day, likes and dislikes and where improvements in the programme could be made.

A certificate of attendance was presented to each Scout, and the day ended with the traditional Flag Down.

Cubs show off chess skills

Blackpool District Cub Section held their Annual Chess Competition at the 5th Blackpool Scout Headquarters.

Ten Cub Scouts took part on behalf of the 1st Norbreck, 6th Blackpool, and 13/16th Blackpool Cubs.

All the participants had more than one game, and the top six went to represent Blackpool in the West Lancs County Chess competition at the St Anthony’s Annex, Preston, which included districts participating from the seven other areas that cover West Lancashire Scouts.

Gordon Clarke, District Cub Leader, said “Although the youngsters did not get placed, they really enjoyed themselves, and played well in both competitions.”

Many crafts made with love

Members of 11th Blackpool Scout Group took part in a varied evening of activities at their recent meeting at their HQ on Newton Drive, Blackpool.

The Beavers and Cubs meet together, with the evening’s activities on this occasion led by Explorer Scout and Young leader Olivia Chow.

The evening was based on making a gift for Mother’s Day. So with a bit of help and assistance from the other leaders, Olivia showed the youngsters how to make a ‘Lily Box’ Origami style, to place some little sweets in it for their mums, or grandmas, or their dads.

In the same room, a joint meeting of the 37th and 11th Blackpool Scout Troops was taking place, where the youngsters aged between 10 and a half and 14 were having a full inspection check list test for their forthcoming West Lancashire Scouts Bowlander Challenge.

Equipment includes right footwear, rucksacks, survival rations, map and compass, as well as wet and dry weather gear.

Everything the youngsters required was checked off by a District Scout Leader in preparation for the competition which they will soon take part in.