Local Artist Darren Elwell Unveils New Works at Upcoming Solo Exhibition
Darren’s work, deeply influenced by the dynamic style of the American comic books he loved in his youth, offers a nostalgic yet fresh take on illustration. With a career that spans packaging design, advertising, and various illustration projects, Darren's work is characterized by its rich texture, unique character, and a playful sense of fun.
For this exhibition, Darren has prepared an exciting collection of new works, all of which are being presented to the public for the first time. The event will take place in a charming tearoom and gallery that has been a hub for showcasing local and international talent for almost three years.
The exhibition opens on September 2nd at 6:30 PM at Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool, FY1 4PW and will run until October 6th. The opening event is free to attend, and all art enthusiasts are warmly invited to join for an evening of creativity and community. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this inspiring evening and show your support for a local artist who continues to make a mark in the art world.
