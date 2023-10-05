North Shore boating pool- beam me up Scotty!.

I read with interest about the derelict boating pool on the North shore in Blackpool - which was originally a boating pool/popular bathing area in the past.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I have visited Blackpool regularly as a tourist over the years and more recently as an artist in residence at Blackpool School of the Arts.

I submitted a conceptual artwork which was exhibited in the Grundy Open which was wrongly titled bat cave instead of 'bathing pool'.- It's perhaps a good job this letter is being typed!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concept sketch was to create a modern island with water sports roundabout. I just thought it's a relatively safe, sheltered area and it may be an idea to update and return to a shade of it's former glory!.