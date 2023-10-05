News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

North Shore boating pool- beam me up Scotty!.

I read with interest about the derelict boating pool on the North shore in Blackpool - which was originally a boating pool/popular bathing area in the past.
By Jack O'HaraContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I have visited Blackpool regularly as a tourist over the years and more recently as an artist in residence at Blackpool School of the Arts.

I submitted a conceptual artwork which was exhibited in the Grundy Open which was wrongly titled bat cave instead of 'bathing pool'.- It's perhaps a good job this letter is being typed!.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concept sketch was to create a modern island with water sports roundabout. I just thought it's a relatively safe, sheltered area and it may be an idea to update and return to a shade of it's former glory!.

I note with particular interest that there is another Artist Residency as part of Lightpool which I am in process of applying to.- watch this space!.