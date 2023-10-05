North Shore boating pool- beam me up Scotty!.
I read with interest about the derelict boating pool on the North shore in Blackpool - which was originally a boating pool/popular bathing area in the past.
I have visited Blackpool regularly as a tourist over the years and more recently as an artist in residence at Blackpool School of the Arts.
I submitted a conceptual artwork which was exhibited in the Grundy Open which was wrongly titled bat cave instead of 'bathing pool'.- It's perhaps a good job this letter is being typed!.
The concept sketch was to create a modern island with water sports roundabout. I just thought it's a relatively safe, sheltered area and it may be an idea to update and return to a shade of it's former glory!.
I note with particular interest that there is another Artist Residency as part of Lightpool which I am in process of applying to.- watch this space!.