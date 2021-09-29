Letters - Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Illuminations

I remember in the days of dire poverty us children went to the picture halls to see old western pictures of Cowboys and Indians.

We were never brainwashed to hate ‘Indian’ people.

Hanging on our walls for 25 years are pictures of Native American people, and we also have a totem pole ornament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 30 years I was volunteer in the community and never came across all the racism I hear of today.

I do not back the BLM group or Woke as they come from US. Woke-ism has hit our history hard. We are told it can be unmade and rewritten. There is now a negative approach to British history, which is to be of total shame and one we should apologise for or be embarrassed about. Well, I am proud to be British.

With regard to the Illumination totem pole tableau (pictured) Blackpool Council have explained to the two gentlemen from the Chickasaw Nation the historical elements behind the tableau. I sincerely hope the two gentlemen will apologise to Blackpool Council and residents of Blackpool as they are not being racist towards native American people.

I remember the days of free speech. I hope the tableau is not covered up or ends up in Bristol Avenue refuse centre.

Did you know white people can also feel discriminated against?

Name and address supplied

TRANSPORT

Come on, give us our airport back!

Using Blackpool Airport as a training centre is better than building on the land, which seems to be what is slowly happening now.

I would much prefer it to be put back as a proper airport with a passenger terminal with jets flying to and from various destinations, it has a great catchment area - the Fylde coast, Preston, Blackburn, Lancaster and right up into Cumbria.

It’s much easier to get to than Manchester as well as a lot less hassle and much nicer to fly from.

I used it a lot when Jet2 had a base in Blackpool. Come on Blackpool Council give us back our airport.

Wilf Greaves

via email

POLITICS

I wouldn’t let this lot run my corner shop

The deputy labour leader’s lone comments on calling tory ministers and Boris “scum” shows the frustration and impotence of her majesty’s opposition to land a glove on this completely inept incompetent shower that we call a government.

Instead of adverse comments on what she said, her colleagues should be giving her their backing because it’s about time the Labour Party went on the offensive and started singing from the same hymn sheet.

In all aspects this country is going downhill fast and it doesn’t help when you get middle class labour politicians when being interviewed on the tv politely holding back their views and being ever so nice. What is needed is that they should be “let off the leash” to give vent to their true feelings about what these tory ministers and prime minister are doing to this country of ours. The true worth and reliance of the working class is borne out by our HGV drivers, care staff nurses, refuse collection workers, postmen etc and how the fabric of our society can easily be broken without them.

I will make a prediction, and that is come spring next year, the Tories will bring forward the general election just before the investigation into the handling of the Covid procurement fiasco. By doing so it will effectively kick it into the long grass and therefore stop any involvement from the Old bill into all the shady deals that have gone on throughout the pandemic.

To put it into a nutshell i wouldn’t let this lot run my local corner shop in the probability that it would go bust.

M. TIPPER

Lancashire

ENVIRONMENT

Go glue yourself to track at Silverstone

Just a thought. A Formula One race probably creates more pollution in a few hours than I do in five years of my quiet humble life.

Have the M25 protesters thought of glueing themselves to the track at Silverstone or Brands Hatch? Should make for a far more interesting race!

Paul Morely

Address supplied