Letters - Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Matt Hancock

When Boris Johnson announced that he had accepted Matt Hancock’s apology and the matter was closed, one can only imagine the cosy chat which had occurred previously.

No doubt the topics included lying, adultery and hypocrisy discussed in a man-to-man sort of way, with many a knowing chuckle and Mr Johnson probably completely untroubled.

His response to any scandal is to assume that the public has as little interest in the integrity of government as he has.

So Priti Patel can be found guilty of bullying her staff and remain as Home Secretary. Robert Jenrick can be found to have expedited an unlawful planning decision that saved a Tory donor a large amount of tax and Gavin Williamson can be serially incompetent and still draw his salary.

When no misdeed, no matter how flagrant, is a sackable offence, a culture of impunity spreads through government.

Many people are now saying that there is “one law for them and another for us.”

It is worse than that.

As far as Boris Johnson is concerned, there is no rule book.

John Prance

Address supplied

RETAIL

Imaginative future for department stores

In response to readers’ views on the future of the former Debenhams Blackpool store, (The Gazette, June 26).

Why not consider what other landlords of empty department stores (including Debenhams) have done in other parts of the country?

They have created flats, museums and holiday accommodation above lower-floor small sustainable retail units.

I’m a regular customer of M&S and cannot see existing demand sustaining such a large building.

Interesting to see what happens!

Mike Marlow

via email

RETAIL

City status may help with regeneration

A gentleman involved in retail trade for years in Blackpool wrote: “The town has not moved on in 50 years.”

I agree with him.

I do remember the good old days, even though I’m not from Blackpool.

Before houses are built in a community, residents should be asked what they feel about the ‘street scene.

Many terraced houses are bought as ‘buy-to-lets’. Sign boards continually go up with ‘For sale’ and ‘To let’, which make people feel nervous. I’m lucky I joined a community online. Local residents seem helpful and kind to each other.

I also bought a book recently of a city. It compared photos of the past with ones taken now. The photos now show the grand buildings have been well maintained. Cities have social problems and have suffered Covid-19 measures but I also read how in the future cities will be regenerated.

Towns like Blackpool have been left to decay over the years. Blackpool has become rundown, even my favourite landmark ‘Tower’ could do with a coat of paint, it looks sad during the day. And I am fed up reading how poor the town in newspapers.

I hope the council and politicians apply for City Status. Have a go. It’s the only way we will get regeneration, and cities are always being regenerated.

I do not want £7 per person for culture I want more money for the town.

Name and address supplied

ARMS TRADE

Arms demonstration and the law in UK

The Supreme court quashed the convictions of four anti-arms trade protesters the other day, accepting that protests that block the road are lawful in certain circumstances.

Many activists have welcomed the judgement, especially as the Policing Crime sentencing and courts bill is debated in parliament.

Our government, like many governments, sees any protest as a threat to its authority, as well it might.

Selling arms is a rotten dangerous business.

Many have been urged to join demonstrations planned for the September 2021 DSEI arms fair, where arms dealers from around the world descend on London to promote their lethal products.

They strengthen Britain’s ties to dictatorships and entrench the government’s role as a global arms dealer.

It’s no wonder that so many people are moved to protest against it.

This Tory government that makes it their business to interfere with other countries for what they call human rights abuses, is attempting to inflict the most draconian human rights abuse in their own back yard.

Royston Jones

Anchorsholme