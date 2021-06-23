Letters - Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Media

It hasn’t taken long for the lobbying group Stop Funding Hate (SFH) to get some large but gutless multinational companies to withdraw their advertising from GB News in a sickeningly grovelling manner.

Can’t these big companies see these people are a warped, sad minority and by giving in they are only encouraging this madness?

Perhaps it’s time the normal, sensible, silent majority hit back by hitting these companies where it hurts, in the cash till?

There are a lot more beer and cider companies about than Grolsch and Kopparberg and plenty more flat pack furniture makers than Ikea.

So let’s start supporting companies that are more interested in advertising and selling their products rather than indulging in pointless virtue signalling to appease a few misguided, demented “woke” warriors.

Paul Morley

Address supplied

USA

Quiet dignity of President Biden

President Joe Biden has bought an element of statesmanship back to the White House.

It spoke volumes about the mess left by the bombast Donald Trump that the restoration of “quiet dignity” had to be the first priority of an incoming president tasked with leading the free world.

Sam Willmott

via email

POLITICS

Apathy of the populace

Having followed politics one way or another for all my adult life, I find that I have never been so disillusioned with the state of politics in this country as it is now.

The spin being perpetrated day in and day out by this Government is nothing short of a national disgrace.

The now defunct and discredited chief adviser Cummings has produced damming emails supposedly to have come from the great leader to himself saying that Hancock was ***** hopeless with regard to ppe procurement and protecting the care homes and yet, even with all this damming evidence, what we find is Boris stands up and trumpets that he has “full confidence” in Hancock.

He is backed up by Conservative ministers on seemingly every TV channel.

Politics for me is in the gutter and with no effective opposition to speak of.

I think that the British public has, for the last 10 years, got so blasé with what’s been going on that they have washed their hands of politics in general and are just putting up with the reality of how it is.

This Government thinks it can get away with anything and with the general resignation and apathy of the populace that’s just what is happening.

M Tipper

Address supplied

ENVIRONMENT

Haven’t you got any more ideas?

Why do environmentalists, have but one idea on how to save the planet? TAX TAX TAX.

Has nobody got any other ideas such as education, incentives, alternatives?

Brian Massey

Blackpool

VIRUS

I won’t be watching films at the cinema

Covid-19 or not, why would anyone want to go to a cinema in order to watch a film these days?

With numerous television channels devoted just to films, how on earth can paying to sit in a place surrounded by a load of strangers rustling food wrappers and muttering away while you’re trying to watch a film be even remotely pleasurable?

You won’t catch me going any time soon. I just don’t see the point of it.

Malcolm Nicholson

address supplied