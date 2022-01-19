Letters - Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Nelson's column

For centuries the jury system has been regarded as the hallmark of criminal justice in the common law. Retired Detective Inspector Jim Oldcorn (Your Say, January 13) is right to be concerned it is now under threat.

The acquittal of four defendants charged with criminal damage, which they admitted, for toppling a statue of Edward Colston, the 17th century slave trader, has rightly caused anger and concern. Why?

Because the verdict undermines the rule of law and it sets precedents.

Those who defend the acquittal show an ignorance of history and the failure to analyse events in context. Slavery was abominable but it was not regarded as such in Colston’s time. If he is to be reviled then the towns of Bristol and Liverpool should be torn down for their emergence and growth was due almost entirely to the slave trade.

When Tony Blair was PM he apologised on behalf of all of us for the potato famine that ravaged Ireland in the mid 19th century. This typical Blair gesture was ridiculous. None of us alive today bear any responsibility for the famine.

This ‘snowflake’ culture is in essence sheer exhibitionism based on ignorance.

Where do we draw the line? Do we destroy the statues of every politician in the past who voted to permit children as young as seven to spend hours each day in the damp coldness of a coal mine? Do we tear down Nelson’s Column (pictured) because his letters reveal comments we would regard as racist? Do we revile Churchill for his avowed and intense dislike of India? Read Queen Victoria’s mountain of letters and be taken aback by some of her views.

The acquittal verdict is in realty a dangerous vandal’s charter. As they left the court the accused mouthed woke platitudes that demonstrated a woeful ignorance of history. Their actions were those of despoilers. Sadly our society has spawned many like them.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

NOSTALGI

Vehicle mystery

Re: Looking Back picture of the open-topped Leyland Lion (Your Say, January 12).

The vehicle was one of three purchased on September 17, 1935, by Lytham St Annes Corporation.

They had Leyland LT7C Chassis / Body type, probably also Leyland, with 34 seats.

ATC729 was chassis no 8046 and was withdrawn from service on December 31, 1959.

I am unable to say, unfortunately, when the photo was actually taken.

David Prescott

via email

POLITICS

Postman Pat for Prime Minister

Re: Boris Johnson. Now the big question to ask is, who is going to replace him?

There is no one fit to lead this country in any party, and while we have the great north/south divide and the rich getting richer, the poor poorer and a class society, the working class has no chance of levelling up or bettering themselves, along with the pensioners, who this government are keen to get rid of.

We are also the laughing stock of the world due to weak leadership and the press and media always pulling the country down.

What we need is a new party of people who are interested in the country, not their wallets, and the entire government moving out of London.

THE PEOPLE’S PARTY.

NO millionaires or lorded people, just Joe Soap, bus conductor or Postman Pat, people who know what is going on and a press and media who are behind the country.

Postman Pat for Prime Minister.

Ema King

Fylde coast

POLITICS

Nothing will change

Re: Boris Johnson. Yes, he should resign and since his party is now 10 points behind Labour in a recent YouGov poll, he might well be forced to resign.

But we will still have the Tory Government in power so nothing much will change whoever they choose.

It’s downhill for the people and the country until the next General Election and that might not be until 2024.

It can’t come soon enough so that the people can kick them out of power for a generation and more to come.

Elijah Traven

via email

POLITICS

Johnson’s not as bad as Blair

You question whether the Prime Minister can be trusted to declare war, or launch a weaponised attack (Gazette Opinion, January 14)?

Prime Ministers Blair and Cameron launched controversial military attacks. Mr Blair is now a multi-millionaire.

It was during his governance that the phrase ‘sound-bite’ was coined. During Mr Blairs’ governance, an aide – after a terrible incident – said it would be a good day to bury bad news. Mr Blair has recently received considerable honours.

I say that our current Prime Minister is doing a better job than the above mentioned.

Richard Wilde

Blackpool