Letters - Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Fireworks

I wonder how much longer we will have to endure the “bombs” going off as fireworks.

They seem to get earlier in the year... and noisier.

There are restrictions on age but I expect it is like alcohol or cigarette purchasing – send in an older person and then hand them out later.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons, says “they are harmless fun”. I wonder if the police and firefighters agree with him?

Also the effect they have on PTSD sufferers, pets and old people is unacceptable.

The fireworks don’t need to be stopped altogether but toned down. There can be a spectacle without the bangs.

We have some being set off near midnight.

Pat Armstrong

Address supplied

Given the incessant firework explosions over the past week or so, why cannot their sale – and use – be permitted to organised events that have to be licensed in advance?

In this era of health and safety, why do the Government turn a blind eye to such a clear – and obvious – danger to the health of the public and livestock? Or has Boris Johnson got shares in the fireworks companies?

James Buick

via email

HEALTH

Article highlights lower standards

A report by Wes Holmes (‘Young pharmacist admits sepsis error’, November 3) shows why regional newspapers, like The Gazette, are worth every penny we Britons spend on them.

The tragic death of Sarah Dunn teaches us a lot about the poor way the NHS and government have compromised standards.

The mainstream media may be reluctant to ask our senior politicians hard questions about the scandalous national abortion situation, probably made worse by the pandemic decision to offer more care remotely.

Arguments may exist for face-to -face consultations to take place before and after a termination of pregnancy.

Matt Hancock was a very unimpressive Health Secretary and his team’s decision to offer abortion services remotely may be yet another pandemic error.

Might some women decide against an abortion, if they had more complete information about the procedure or associated risks?

J T Hardy

via email

SOCIETY

Better to write it down in future?!

Years ago working in a St Annes care home, in conversation with the window cleaner, asking where my partner was from, I replied, in my County Durham accent, ‘Poult’n (‘Bolton or Poulton Mr Johnson?’, The Gazette, November 5).

He responded with, “Ahh, Bolton!” ‘No.’ I replied,

‘Poult’n and even when I said the whole word ‘Poulton-le-Fylde he still didn’t get it, until a sand grown’un work colleague intervened and said, ‘Poulton’ and he understood it immediately!

Coun David Henderson knows only too well how the two can be misheard but if you speak in a different dialect, even saying the town’s whole name may not be sufficient.

Better write it down for future reference!

Clifford Chambers

Blackpool

POLITICS

Johnson and corruption

This morning I read that opinion polls are now reporting six in 10 adults in Britain having no confidence in Boris Johnson and his ‘one rule for us, another for the rest of you’ conservative cabal.

It’s therefore staggering to consider that four in 10 adults must presumably think otherwise.

I just wonder what yet greater levels of corruption, cronyism, denials and lies will it take to make them change their mind?

Jane Pilkington

via email