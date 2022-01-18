Letters - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Driving a car

We could, literally, save lives by being more considerate and tolerant on our roads.

After more than 60 years behind the wheel, half of them as an advanced driver, I now prefer to leave the car in the garage and travel by bus or train, rather than face the aggression and ill will exhibited by too many motorists.

It never used to be like this.

Impatience – resulting in risk-taking, and a total lack of thought for other drivers, are turning our roads into threatening, dangerous places.

And where have the smiling faces gone?

Sit in any traffic queue and you’ll notice that, in too many cases, they’ve been replaced by creased foreheads and scowls.

So let’s remember that every act of kindness has an impact – and not the sort of impact that can so easily happen when kindness, patience and tolerance take a back seat.

Peter Goodman

via email

VIRUS

Djokovic should learn some ethics

Well done, eventually, the “powers that be” in Australia. The attitude of Novak Djokovic is typical of much of the thinking of far too many people – including Boris Johnson. They think they can decide things without considering others.

The Christian ethics of caring for others get more and more watered down over the years.

Canon Michael Storey

via email

VIRUS

Should Wimbledon ban to follow?

Why should Novak Djokovic be allowed to play at Wimbledon if not double jabbed?

Andrew Mercer

via email

POLITICS

Forget parties and focus on economy

This country was plunged into a war two years ago. There was no known way to fight. It was trial and trial again. The Government was damned if they did and damned if they didn’t.

Many people happily took money to stay home but those working in Whitehall and No 10 had to keep the country functioning. They risked their health. The Prime Minister was very ill.

So, working in that large bubble, they go into a large garden to relax with a drink. It was a work gathering.

The media needs to get over this grubbing for anything but the real news – the economy. The Government has no money, just mine and yours, but yet they are expected to find money for people to stay home.

I’m still grieving. My partner’s funeral in September 2020 was a 10-minute service with 10 people at the crematorium with only the vicar able to speak.

That was the situation and I do not begrudge those trying to sort things for the country doing what it takes.

As things worked out, I was able to organise a memorial lunch in the garden 12 months later for all that needed to be there and I had a year to put together a display of his life. I’m still grieving but in the end he got a much more appropriate celebration of his life because I had time to do it.

Of course you will always find someone with a grievance, but let the Government get to grips with the economy. The vaccination programme has been a terrific achievement. Far better than most other countries, something that would not have happened had we still been in Europe. So give Boris Johnson some credit for all he’s achieved, especially as he was very ill during a good bit of the time.

In fact of all the MPs, he more than any knows what Covid can do to you.

Jacqueline Walker

Address supplied

POLITICS

No to fracking whatever problem

I have to ask the rhetorical question “What planet are some of your correspondents on”? When the headlines say ‘Past seven years hottest on record’, why on earth do some advocate more coal mining and fracking.

These might provide a temporary solution to one problem, whilst exacerbating the more important one of the global heating of this planet.

John G Davies

via email