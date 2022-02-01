Letters - Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Holocaust memorial day

The human tragedy known as the Holocaust- it comes from the Greek meaning ‘burned offering’ - was remembered on January 27.

Understandably, the focus was on the industrialised slaughter by Hitler’s henchmen - aided by Lithuanians, Estonians, Poles, and Ukrainians, all of whom had long hated the Jews in their countries - of an estimated six million Jews during the years 1939-1945.

I attended one of the events and as always it was very moving.

Although the Holocaust will forever be associated with the murder of Jews it is important to remember that they were not the only ones to be shot, beaten to death, or gassed in extermination camps.

Some four million Quakers, Protestants, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Homosexuals, prostitutes, political prisoners and anyone labelled as an ‘undesirable’ were also murdered in Treblinka, Dachau, Auschwitz and other camps.

In addition, an estimated three million Soviet prisoners of war were deliberately starved to death by the Germans.

The Holocaust is the most infamous crime ever committed. It was only successful because the elite who planned and administered it had the all too willing help of thousands of ‘ordinary’ Germans.

They kept meticulous records of the trains that took tens of thousands to their gruesome death, drove the trains, worked in the camps and emptied the crematoria ovens.

They, along with major industrialists, escaped punishment after the war by lying, subterfuge, changing identity and suffering ‘loss of memory’.

My father worked in Germany after the war as part of the West’s denazification policy. He witnessed at first hand the deceit and ploys of these people. The fear of communism gaining ground eventually saved them from prison.

We must never ever forget the horrific barbarity of the Holocaust carried out by one of the world’s leading civilised nations. Millions were murdered for a monstrous and twisted ideology.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

TELEVISION

Best provider of TV and radio

Re: BBC (Your Say, January 27). I would not class myself as ‘much travelled’ but I have visited a number of foreign countries over the years, my husband even more so during his 20 years in the RAF, and we are both agreed that the BBC is the best provider of television and radio programmes that we have come across.

How many countries have a public broadcasting station that provides such quality with NO commercial breaks?

We very rarely watch any other channels live, the reason being is that, if recorded, you can fast forward the hours of mind-blowing, sense-deadening commercials. If you subscribe to Sky, you pay to watch and yet still get commercials. It is a fact that a programme originally shown on BBC for 30 minutes takes 40 minutes on commercial television.

I agree that some presenters are over paid and that should be stopped but set against tennis from Wimbledon, the Promenade Concerts, wonderful nature programmes, documentaries that not only inform but stimulate, great adaptations of literature, there is only one winner – the viewer/listener.

My children were brought up on Blue Peter, Newsround, Vision on, Sesame Street, Box of Delights, the list is endless. If the BBC is so worthless, why does that splendid institution The Open University use it as its outlet?

As regards the claim of bias, there were two paragraphs in the Facebook section, one accused the BBC of bias to the left and the other of bias to the right. That being the case, they must be doing their job right!

Valerie Andrews

St Annes

PRAISE

Thank you for your care at the Vic

I’ve just spent three days at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in the urgent emergency day centre.

I just recently was diagnosed with Hypercalcaemia and I’ve had to have tests and fluids Monday Tuesday and Wednesday - 18 hours of fluids all together.

I can’t praise the staff and all the health care assistants enough. The care and attention I received was amazing. I’ve never been as well cared for. I was very scared as I’ve been in hospital only once when I was 18, and I’m now 58 but they helped calm me down.

Sharon Grisenthwaite

Elswick

VIRUS

Supermarket mask request

I find it really interesting that my local supermarket, which never insisted on face mask wearing, has suddenly started to ask people to wear one now that this requirement has been removed.

It seems that advice from the Government always leads to mixed messaging or maybe deliberate awkwardness.

Hilary Andrews

via email

SOCIETY

Where will it end?

I have just read that there are plans to rename “Darkey Lane” in the Devon village of Lifton so as not to cause racial offence. How far are we going to go? Will the next step be for Blackpool to change its name – or another name found for blackberries.

CW Allman

via email