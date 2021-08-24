Letters - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Prince Harry

Prince Harry in the news again – for all the wrong reasons as aspersions from America are cast on the integrity of the Queen.

This isn’t some tawdry US soap opera on TV, but the authority of the Crown being undermined in a despicable way.

Is it not time for 10 Downing Street and Buckingham Palace to put together a solution?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To avoid calls for the abolition of the monarchy as an outdated institution, I firmly believe the time has come for Harry’s formal exclusion from the line of Royal

succession.

Not easy but neither impossible if backed by a special Act of Parliament.

In my opinion, the sooner the better for Her Majesty, the monarchy and the United Kingdom.

DS Boyes

Address supplied

The constant whinging of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Los Angeles about the Royal family isn’t just wearisome.

It is backed by no evidence, as evidenced by their failure to substantiate claims that they both made to Oprah Winfrey, and the simplest thing is for them to lose their respective HRH titles.

They’re no longer worthy of them.

Henry Cobden

Address supplied

POLICE

Army and police

Re: Lancashire Police has been officially recognised as an Armed Forces-friendly organisation.

I’m so pleased to hear that Lancashire Constabulary are once again embracing the skills of ex-servicemen and women.

Just before my husband retired from the force six years ago, he was specifically told by the chair of the recruitment panel which he’d been invited to join that service types were no longer required, as they were too militaristic, and that the constabulary would in future be seeking only post-graduates. This apparent U-turn suggests that common sense has prevailed!

Name and address supplied

ENVIRONMENT

We can all do our bit

The dangers of irreversible climate change have, at last, become headlines that can no longer be ignored. We must all wake up before it’s too late.

Targets and pledges are pointless without action.

I fear for younger generations who will be left with the apocalypse that my generation has helped to create. We can all do our bit and set examples for others. Here are just a few practical suggestions.

* Use the refill shops instead of buying food, shower gels, cleaning materials etc in new plastic packaging and containers.

* Buy local produce whenever possible as this saves filling the roads with carbon-emitting vehicles, polluting the air we breathe.

* Get rid of that tumble dryer.

Most of us have outdoor space where sun and wind provide the energy.

In winter our centrally heated homes are excellent alternatives.

* Many of us are lucky to have free bus passes.

Use it and leave that carbon-emitting vehicle at home.

We need to improve the air we breathe and turn the Government pledges into actions.

Anne Boodt

via email

ENVIRONMENT

World leader protecting oceans

We should set an example and be a world leader in protecting our beautiful oceans.

Boris Johnson should take notice of the 80 per cent of people in the UK who say super-trawlers should be banned from fishing in Marine protected areas (MPAs).

Patricia Jones

Garstang

AFGHANISTAN

Can we accommodate Afghan refugees?

The unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan will fill the hearts minds of all decent English folks with sadness and pity for the people of that country, who are about to be plunged into a maelstrom of brutal medieval laws and religious intolerance.

My questions to our politicians of all parties, many of whom spoke so eloquently and passionately in the House of Commons the other day calling for resettling thousands of Afghanistan refugees in our country, are as follows.

Where will you accommodate 20,000 extra people?

How will you ensure that our schools can handle this influx of children?

How can you be certain that our wonderful but overstretched NHS will cope with the extra demands that will be imposed on it?

Dick Lindley

via email