Letters - Thursday, November 11, 2021

Greta Thunberg

I admire Greta Thunberg’s commitment and enthusiasm regarding climate change.

However, I would be more than willing to contribute to her travelling expenses (by whatever low-polluting means) in order for her to travel to China, and to organise similar environmental protests there!

No doubt she would be warmly and enthusiastically welcomed (or perhaps not).

It is about time that this young lady took her crusade to the major polluting nations, rather than picking on countries who are attempting to address this problem, and who are tolerant of her activities.

Roger Brown

Via email

When will the green pressure groups demanding the immediate closure of oil and gas facilities realise that the consequences of reducing supply whilst demand remains constant will be increased prices?

G M Lindsay

Address supplied

Why did Barack Obama have to fly to Glasgow to address Cop26? A video-link would have been just as effective – and not resulted in so many needless carbon emissions from another ‘do as I say, not as I do’ politician.

Henry Cobden

Address supplied

LOCAL POLITICS

Stop waste of public money

As a retired police officer with 30 years experience of investigating fraud and major crime, I am increasingly concerned at the direction that Lancashire Constabulary appear to be heading in.

I read with dismay that the CPS has spent in excess of £1m in external legal fees in relation to the investigation of Geoff Driver and others, an investigation that has been going on for four years.

When I was in my basic training it was drummed into recruits that a person was innocent until proven guilty.

It now appears that the presumption has moved into completely the opposite direction and that there is a presumption of guilt and that the investigation then sets out to prove it.

I recall similar issues with the ridiculous prosecution of Nigel Evans in recent times, which again proved to be a complete waste of public money, as well as trashing the reputation of a thoroughly decent Member of Parliament.

Whatever one’s political persuasion, one cannot but recognise that Geoff Driver has given his life to public service, both as a local authority officer and latterly as the Leader of Lancashire County Council, and I find it intolerable that he should be subjected to this.

If there is evidence of wrongdoing then by all means institute proceedings in the courts but, if not, stop this waste of public money now. I wonder, is it the case that the police and the CPS fear a backlash if they pull the plug now?

If the prosecuting authority can’t find the evidence, what makes them think that the private sector can?

This questions the ability and credibility of the CPS.

Peter Ferguson

Via email

ENVIRONMENT

The plastic age - 50 years ago

I would like to bring to your attention a poem that my mother wrote in 1969.

I was 17 years at that time and she expressed her dislike of the way things were going forward, with plastic becoming a part of everyday life. Please give this a read as 50 years ago I really don’t think anyone knew the impact it would make worldwide! My mother certainly got it right with her poem. It reads:

THE PLASTIC AGE

Plastic raincoats, plastic grass,

Buckets, dishes, flowers en masse.

Plastic livers, lungs and hearts,

Is there no end to these “spare parts.”

A naughty wink from a plastic eye,

False smile from plastic teeth.

But when I manage to die,

PLEASE no plastic wreath.

I dreamed I reached my home above,

An Angel sweetly sings,

This, you never will believe,

She’s sporting plastic wings.

Oh for some Utopia,

I would not fear to tread,

For in the future I can’t see,

No room for living dead.

Margaret Moss 1969.

I hope you enjoy this and maybe give it a space in your much read local newspaper.

Lesley Wade

via email