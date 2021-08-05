Letters - Thursday, August 5, 2021

Busy Blackpool

After reading so many negative reviews of Blackpool on Tripadvisor, I thought I had to speak up.

Hey tourists, before leaving bad reviews, how about thinking a minute?

Staff at Blackpool attractions work long hours and for minimum pay to keep you guys happy and make your visit memorable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In return, do you say thank you? NO. Or smile? NO. You are rude, abusive and give little or no thanks.

Now you guys (tourists) mention rubbish. Have you never heard of bins? Which, by the way, are located all over Blackpool. Or read the signs asking you to keep Blackpool tidy? NO. You come, throw your litter on the floor, then complain about it. Our council teams pick it all up when you leave and then next day you do it again.

Would you do it in your town or city?

Blackpool has some run down areas. But there are many projects under way to improve and regenerate these areas. And we are spending millions for the local community and YOUR benefit.

Yes, we are still in a pandemic. There may be no social distancing etc, but come on, use your common sense. Everyone has to do their part. Don’t blame attractions when they are trying their level best. If everyone kept to the rules we all be better off.

And don’t be abusive when asked to wear masks.

Just because you come to Blackpool doesn’t mean the Covid has suddenly stopped.

Anyway, I’ve ranted enough, but as a person who lives and works in Blackpool it had to be said.

Name and address supplied

ENVIRONMENT

Homes cannot replace trees

The most recent research on the changing UK climate finds that 2020 was the third hottest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record (and some of these weather records stretch back centuries).

Meanwhile, John Kerry, the US Special Envoy on Climate Change, has also recently said that if we are to keep global temperatures from rising to levels dangerous to humans, we need to plant trees five times faster than the pace we are planting trees right now.

So when you witness the wholesale destruction of trees around Lancashire, so more and more housing can be built, you have to wonder whether the people responsible have children or grandchildren.

The future for those who are younger today is made much bleaker every time a crime against the environment is committed. At some point in the future, we’ll look back in horror at how casually we destroyed our natural environment. But, sadly, until then, there’ll be some in our community who simply couldn’t care less.

Paul Hafren

Address supplied

MONEY

Rishi should look again at pensions

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak should look into the history of National Insurance contributions (NICs) before he considers further the removal of the so-called pensions ‘triple lock’. When I started work after leaving school in the 1950s, I, like all my contemporaries, paid a flat rate NIC of 9/11d (50p).

This was 10 per cent of my £5 weekly wage. I also paid income tax on this sum. This flat rate stamp was paid on wages a lot lower than this.

The starting point for paying NIC now is £184, and before the pandemic, Rishi Sunak was contemplating raising the starting threshold to £200.

He should immediately re-introduce the flat rate stamp and everyone should have to pay it, without exception. I have paid NI for over 50 years.

The reason that governments hit pensioners is because they know we can’t retaliate. We have one of the lowest pensions in Europe and any increase the triple lock gives us is about £5 a week, how far does that go?

We pensioners get very few concessions and we pay considerably more council tax than many people who are working and bringing in good salaries. We have also lost the concession on our TV licences.

John D White

Address supplied

MOTORING

Make a universal e-car charger

I see in the news that various car companies have opted to make their electric cars and vans in the UK. Does the Government not think this would be a good time to insist that all cars for the UK market be fitted with a compatible charger connection?

There are many chargers that cannot be used because the charger only accepts certain cable plugs.

Now would be a great time for some electrical firm to come up with a universal adapter.

This would enable the country’s electric car owners to recharge at the most common chargers.

Dave Croucher

Via email

NHS

Give three cheers for wonderful NHS

I feel that I must put pen to paper and stick up for our wonderful NHS staff.

The paltry pay rise that the Prime Minister has offered them is an insult to their skill and care during the days of the pandemic. Does this man not realise that he may not be here today, after catching Covid at the start of the pandemic, if it wasn’t for the skill and care of the NHS?

I seem to remember Winston Churchill saying in 1940: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

So give three cheers for our NHS. Come on, let’s hear it.

Mr M Allen

Address supplied