Letters - Monday, September 6, 2021

Tony Benn

We need more MPs like the late Tony Benn.

He was an intelligent, articulate, honourable Labour MP.

He was at one time perhaps the most feared British MP – why?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because he was not afraid to stand up, speak out and challenge what was plain wrong without fear or favour.

I had the greatest privilege and pleasure to share a table seat train journey with Tony Benn from Manchester to London about 12 years ago.

I asked him why he did not travel first class and he replied with a grin: “Travelling first class does not get you to your destination any faster”.

I have never forgot that phrase or the wonderful two hours I spent talking to one of the finest politicians of his generation.

Tony Benn dedicated his life to politics and fought strongly against injustice. His expressive delivery and passionate speeches were like watching high gripping theatre.

His political career and legacy is well remembered.

This famous quote about ‘The Establishment’ speaks volumes. It highlights the level of insincerity that goes back several generations.

This quote still resonates today as some politicians can hardly be described as “Right Honourable” individuals.

“I don’t think people realise how the establishment became established.

“They simply stole land and property from the poor, surrounded themselves with weak-minded sycophants for protection, gave themselves titles and have been yielding power ever since” (Tony Benn).

Tony Benn died in March 2014 aged 88 and remained a dignified activist to the very end.

Stephen Pierre

Campaigner for social justice

ENERGY

Energy obeys the laws of physics

Prime Minster Johnson has promised the electorate a seamless transition to renewable energy.

I am sure that the promise was made with sincerity, but energy obeys the laws of physics not politics.

The country is right to be developing renewable energy.

The transition, however, is unlikely to be smooth.

Fossil fuels have provided a very high volume (and value) of energy concentrate for very little economic cost.

The amount of energy contained in a barrel of oil is simply phenomenal.

The difference between value and cost (energy surplus) has been the master driver of economic expansion of the last two and a half centuries.

Unfortunately, that surplus has been in decline for around two decades, which explains the low economic growth of recent years. Technology may yet come to the rescue, but in a phrase favoured by the Prime Minister that’s a “moon-shoot”.

Renewable energy may reduce reliance on fossil fuels, although significant fossil fuel is needed to develop and manufacture some forms of renewable energy; and the cost (albeit necessary) will be truly gargantuan.

Unfortunately, however, it cannot arrest let alone

reverse falling energy surplus. In a nutshell, falling energy surplus means falling prosperity. If this analysis is correct, then politicians both nationally and locally need to make a huge conceptual leap in their thinking. Currently there is no evidence that they are capable, let alone willing, to do so.

Kevin Hey

Lancashire

AFGHANISTAN

Government trying to save face

The official position is that Afghanistan’s fall within a matter of months was clearly inevitable, but no one could have foreseen it happening so quickly.

Who did they suppose would fight on for these extra months? Did they imagine their dismal view would not reach the Afghan soldiery?

The British Government judged, I would guess correctly, that the public would not stomach the level of renewed military commitment needed to tip the balance in the recent Afghan war.

Unfortunately, they also lacked the good sense and honesty to run this view past Parliament and the public. Had they done so they could now answer those asking “why did you stand by and let this happen?” with “because that’s what you told us to do”.

This leaves them looking to save face. They risk being side-tracked on to such trivia and IS and terrorist attacks on the West.

John Riseley

Address supplied

AFGHANISTAN

Arms makers have been the winners

Many military men and women along with thousands of civilians have died in the last 20 years in Afghanistan. The main winners at this stage appear to be the arms manufacturers and the Taliban. We need real courage to try a radically different approach to dealing with our enemies.

Diplomacy needs adequate resourcing to enable real win/win solutions to be identified and worked for.

Military might has failed, it is time to try something more sustainable.

Martin Schweiger

Via email