Letters - Monday, May 17, 2021

Driving licence

In the days of New Labour, Tony Blair proposed national identity cards without any clear reason.

Boris Johnson promised to destroy any ID card he was obliged to show, even calling them a plastic poll tax. They were right and plans were defeated. How times change!

Boris Johnson now plans a law making voting conditional on production of photo ID.

He claims this will reduce fraud although impersonation in order to vote is not a significant problem, with just two convictions in 2019.

There is no evidence of undetected cases.

I find this drive for ID cards by the back door sinister.

About 11 million people – 25 per cent of electors – have no passport or photo-bearing driving licence, documents that will be required for voter verification.

They are at risk of being denied a vote, a disgrace for a nation that claims to be a cradle of democracy. This proposal should be dropped immediately.

Roger Backhouse

via email

SOCIETY

Not happy with dog death magistrates

I read with complete horror in The Gazette about the woman who left her dog in the cupboard to starve to death.

I cannot imagine what that poor dog endured for months seemingly.

The magistrates’ remarked that they found the case “quite upsetting”.

They obviously did not find it upsetting enough to hand out an appropriate sentence for such a barbaric act. She has in effect been allowed to get away with it. She is also allowed to appeal after 10 years to own another animal. It is a great pity there cannot be a re-trial so this vile individual gets the sentence she deserves.

Colette Bloom

Cleveleys

VIRUS

Chances damaged for whole generation

We won’t be able to ‘Build Back Better’ if the generation that will be the foundation for the future is weakened by poverty and a mental health crisis.

We won’t be able to level up if life chances are pushed down by deepening inequalities exposed by the pandemic.

We won’t recover as a society, unless we put all our efforts into providing greater support and investment in children.

This generation of children have had their childhoods and life chances damaged and disrupted by the pandemic. So, it is disappointing to see so little detail of greater support for children in the Government’s plans.

Imran Hussain

Director of Policy and Campaigns

Action for Children

SOCIETY

Search for Lottery- funded favourites

The 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries.

Once again, the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded people and projects will recognise those individuals and organisations who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially during these unprecedented times.

National Lottery players raise £30m every week for good causes and we know this money is being used in amazing and inspiring ways. As part of The National Lottery Awards we want to celebrate those whose selfless dedication and fantastic work makes such a difference in villages, towns and cities across the country.

Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, you nominate local legends and hometown heroes in the following categories: culture, arts and film, community/charity, heritage and sport. In addition, there will be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.

Furthermore, groups or organisations are eligible to enter The National Lottery Project of the Year category, where shortlisted finalists will face a public vote later in the year.

All award winners will receive an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

Nominations can be made by completing an entry form on our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. All nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project. Entries must be received by midnight on 7 June 2021

Jonathan Tuchner

National Lottery Awards