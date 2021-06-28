Letters - Monday, June 28, 2021

Scotland

It’s only when you decide to seek the peace and quiet of northern Scotland with your caravan and something goes wrong, that you start to realise how we take things for granted, where we live.

In our case, it was a slow puncture in one of our car tyres. Here, I have a choice of half a dozen places to get it seen to, but not in the small village of Killin, where we were. There is one garage nearby, but they were unable to even look at it for at least three days. Not a lot of good when I have to tow my caravan!

They were kind enough to advise me that I may find a garage in Callendar, about 25 miles away.

With no other option, we decided to follow this up and found a garage where they duly informed me that the tyre could not be repaired and needed replacing, but that they did not stock tyres. They could get one for around 4pm, so we opted for this and headed into town to find somewhere for lunch and while away the time. 4pm arrived, my phone went and the garage advised me that the tyre had not arrived but would be delivered overnight and they could fit it the following day. Back to our caravan we went, returning the following day to get the tyre fitted and then back to the caravan once again.

So, I probably had to travel around 100 miles to get this tyre fixed. Fortunately, the scenery is amazing and we are always pleased to get out and about, exploring different areas.

What really did surprise me is that the roads are in perfect condition, not a pothole in sight and certainly none just patched up, as they are locally.

Snow poles by the roadside are an indication of the extreme weather they get, so how do they manage to completely resurface these roads, when Lancashire County Council only seem able to patch up potholes on a temporary basis?

Perhaps those concerned at County Hall should visit Scotland and find out how it should be done.

Graham Archer

Lancashire

LABOUR

Not a responsible opposition party

I am getting increasingly tired of Labour supporters, including MPs, constantly attacking the government’s handling of the pandemic despite knowing that if they had been in power they would have floundered and still be looking up the meaning of the word ‘Pandemic’.

Of course mistakes, some bad ones, have been made but this was inevitable given the unique and complexity of the crisis. It is abundantly clear that the majority of these critics do not understand what a crisis is and how one attempts to manage it under pressure of time, limited resources and competing scientific advice.

Equally, they do not understand that nature of a virus. A reader’s letter scoffed at my description of a virus as being ‘ intelligent. Clearly the writer thinks only two legged animals called human are intelligent.

One wonders what is being taught in science classes these days. Viruses are incredibly intelligent and this one plus its many mutations, with more to come, is not going to retreat without an almighty struggle. July 19 will not be armistice day.

The government has made errors because it comprises human beings, and every human without exception is flawed from birth. The pressures on the government have been immense, and Covid has had to be tackled alongside all the other matters of state: education, the economy, transport, defence and so on.. It resembles a roller coaster ride almost out of control.

A responsible opposition would have supported the government instead of focusing on carping criticism based on hindsight. Labour’s performance during this crisis has been mediocre at best.

Its abysmal performance in the recent by-election shows the electorate know it is in a sorry state: leaderless and with not one MP of the calibre of Healey, Wilson, or Bevan.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

COUNTRYSIDE

Arrogant waste of precious land

I find the proliferation of solar panels on good productive land an arrogant disgrace.

What we are saying as a country and the western world is that there is plenty of food around the globe so we can sacrifice these acres and buy whatever we need to cover the shortfall in home0produced food. By doing this, our wealth increases the price of food, making it even more difficult, for those countries who have little, to compete.

Our short term gain not only industrialises our countryside and reduces our self-sufficiency but, more importantly, it causes suffering to many who already have very little.

Mrs J Abbey

Address supplied

SOCIETY

One Britain One Nation day is no joke

At first, I thought that the plans to ask schools to hold a “One Britain One Nation” day were a joke.

Now I realise that they are serious and these plans include singing a song. Will next year’s event include children hailing our Prime Minister whilst making a certain salute?

Stephen Duncan

Address supplied