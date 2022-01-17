Letters - Monday, January 17, 2022

Boris Johnson

Leaked emails from the Prime Minister’s office show staff were invited to a ‘bring-your-own-booze’ drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown in May 2020.

We now know the Prime Minister did indeed attend the drinks party which he is still arguing “could be said technically to fall within the guidance”. Boris Johnson continues to take the British public for fools.

People across Blackpool pulled together to protect lives and livelihoods as we came through some of the darkest months of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time this party took place, key workers on the frontline were working round the clock to keep us all safe. People suffered loneliness and loss in unimaginably tough circumstances, and for the majority of the country, our freedom was limited to a daily walk.

Bereaved families, our key workers and all those that diligently followed the rules have been mocked by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister is being called on to resign by his own Party. He’s lost his authority and is too distracted to fulfil the duties of his office.

This contemptible behaviour needs calling out by our local MP.

Scott Benton MP must choose - is he on the side of those who followed the rules to protect the NHS and save lives, or the out of touch Tory Government who treat them with contempt.

Chris Webb

Blackpool

LAW

Four found ‘not guilty’ by jury

In response to Jim Oldcorn’s letter (Your Say, January 13). The ‘Colston Four’ were in fact found not guilty by jury of causing criminal damage to a statue.

If there is an appeal, it can only be raised in a higher court and only if there has been an error in applying the Law. Three of the four successfully argued that the statue had not been damaged but had its value enhanced by being pulled down, salvaged and put in a museum.

They cited Section 5 of the Criminal Damages Act 1971 and that meant (according to the judge) a jury should decide on the outcome.

The defendants then argued that the public display was itself a crime, and to add to this, they say it was an offence of displaying indecent material: Displays (Control) Act 1981. They then went on to say that it caused distress contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

I could go on with the statute that they stated but suffice to say that when a judge directs a jury things can go awry: sometimes they all just want to go home!

It seems that the onus fell on the prosecution to prove guilt and they failed to do so.

A jury cannot create a precedent and I’m sure Jim knows this.

What it can create is what’s known as a ‘persuasive precedent’. Say, 200 statues have been pulled down and no one has been convicted, prosecution may then be reluctant to pursue the case. I would hope that in the future, juries will be compelled to make public the reasons for their verdicts, but understand there may be a case for not doing so.

On a lighter note: if the Morecambe and Wise Christmas shows offended you, please don’t throw their statue (located in the Winter Gardens) off the end of Blackpool’s North Pier just yet. It would not go down very well locally!

Mike Marlow

via email

POLITICS

Such hypocrisy !

Where was the media and political outrage when, in breach of Covid regulations, thousands of people gathered in groups and marched through London, destroying and damaging public property along the way?

Those same people that supported and applauded those rioters are now demanding that Boris Johnson should resign for having a cup of tea in his back garden.

Boris Johnson is wrong for doing what he did, but these self-righteous accusers should address their own blatant hypocrisy before pointing fingers at others.

Alun Williams

via email

POLITICS

Keir Starmer for Prime Minister

I’ve long thought that Boris Johnson should go. He has managed to bluff himself out of all situations, a lot of them serious, whereas other politicians have had to resign for less.

We do have a suitable alternative leader for this country in the capable form of Keir Starmer.

It is time we had a change of government with a credible leader who could build this country up again so that we are not a laughing stock in Europe and the rest of the world.

Susan Cowan

via email

ENVIRONMENT

Health hazard

People pick their dog mess up, but bins along Lancaster Canal, from Lane Ends to Ribble Link, are not being emptied often enough. This is disgusting and a health hazard.