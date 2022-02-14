Letters - Monday, February 14, 2022

Sea disaster Torrey

Fifty five years ago, in February 1967, an oil tanker, the Torrey Canyon (pictured), loaded with 100,000 tonnes of crude oil and left Kuwait en route to Milford Haven.

A few weeks later it was wrecked off the Cornish Coast, causing the most dramatic environmental disaster in our history.

The soul searching which followed led to the setting up of the Royal Commission on Environmental Pollution, to act as a watchdog and advisor to government and society, and advise on legislation and precautionary acts to prevent any repetition.

It proceeded to provide advice of the highest quality and relevance until it was abolished in 2011 by the Government to ‘save money’.

Which brings me to concerns expressed about pollution in rivers.

We now know that, each year, many thousands of tonnes of untreated sewage are dumped into rivers and coastal waters by the privatised water companies.

We also know that the Environment Agency has been so cut back that it is unable to police this activity, and may only exact derisory fines in the few cases it prosecutes, while literally billions are distributed to water company shareholders in dividends.

Yet the companies fail to find the cash to engineer proper sewage treatment solutions.

Back in the ‘60s, the Government had egg on its face for its bad management of a disaster, but made an attempt at redress with the setting up of a commission.

Free of the scrutiny of a watchdog, this Government is poised to embark on another bonfire of regulation, under the guise of releasing us from ‘EU red tape’.

In practice it will lead to more unexpected and expensive disasters, such as queues at the ports, sewage in the rivers, thousands of substandard houses in unsuitable locations, and contaminated food in the supermarkets.

We are in the sorry place where business knows that the easiest way to invest is not to improve quality, but to lobby politicians to relax regulation, leaving them free to cut corners, and get us to pay for their mistakes through taxes.

Bill Rigby

Address supplied

PRICES

Is it time to scale back Illuminations?

With energy prices going through the roof and council tax up again, who is going to pay the bill for the illuminations? Should we not think of scaling it down or switching them off until this problem is sorted? I know I am at my limit with bills.

Brian green

via email

PRICES

MPs don’t live in the real world

Do these MPs think we were born yesterday? They are trying to paint a silver lining about how the government are giving us handouts to help with the rising energy costs.

No, the government are not giving us anything. The rebate on council tax... is this before or after the local councils implement the rise on council tax? Living wage going up to £9.50... how wonderful, that is until I have to pay more national insurance. Water rates are going up and the cost of food has rocketed.

They do not live in our world. They need a reality shock. As for Scott Benton saying there are 1,000 job vacancies locally, I would like to see him take one and manage on the living wage.

Take all MPs’ benefits and expenses off them and let’s see how they manage.

I am 60 years old and have worked for most of my adult life. I still work now, and I work hard.

The future is looking bleak I’m afraid. Next winter it will be hot water bottles at the ready - probably while the greedy so-called MPs sun it up in warmer climates, and probably at the expense of the struggling tax payers.

Jan Donnelly

via email

APPEAL

Help give a family a home and hope

Imagine if you had to give up your home or it gets destroyed or damaged.

That’s what happens to 113 million people across the world every year who are fleeing conflict or disasters.

It’s getting worse because of climate change and coronavirus. It’s why at disaster relief charity ShelterBox we need to be ready to respond with emergency shelter and essential items like lights, blankets, and water carriers.

Our supporters help make that happen, including Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison. She’s giving up chocolate this Easter and making a donation to our Tent for Lent appeal.

Fear not, going chocolate free isn’t the only way readers can help us give a tent for lent – they could set their own challenge. Perhaps a sponsored garden campout, sing-athon, or a group fundraiser with colleagues?

· £24 could provide a family with a sleeping mat and thermal blankets

· £47 could supply a family a water filter and access to clean drinking water

· £385 could give a family with a tent, a space for a family to call home.

Every penny we raise together could give a family a home, and with a home comes a powerful sense of hope. To find out more about our Tent for Lent appeal, visit shelterbox.org.

Hollie Clements

Community Fundraising Officer

ShelterBox