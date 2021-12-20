Letters - Monday, December 20. 2021

Star Hobson

After the cuts imposed on social services by David Cameron and George Osborne, tragedies such as the recent ones involving children were inevitable, and one almost wishes they were in the dock with these appalling characters.

It was hard to imagine a poorer government than theirs, but the current crew of lightweights are doing their best to match it.

One bit of good Boris Johnson and co could do is insist that judges impose sentences of at least 40 years before parole is considered for individuals responsible for the cruel deaths of defenceless children.

The terms we have just seen given are totally inadequate given the nature of these crimes.

John Notton

via email

Recent shocking events beg the question: re social workers being properly trained?

Time after time it appears they are easily persuaded by the eventual cruel guilty parties that nothing untoward is happening.

During their training, do they not undergo ‘role play’ sessions, to give them an understanding of what happens in real life situations?

Peter Rickaby

Address supplied

The Star Hobson murder is harrowing. But instead of looking to pass blame to our over worked and mostly hard-working, decent, committed social workers, is it not time to recognise that this country has a large under-class of those whose behaviour does not conform to socially accepted norms?

No different from Victorian times.

Tim Emmott via email

It is very easy to become emotional and upset about the recent killings of the two very young children, and to spread the blame around. The first blame should be to those who took the lives of these poor children.

Barry Foster via email

SOCIETY

Hypocrisy by establishment

The latest example of the overriding of ‘the rules’ when it suits the establishment is the robbing of Lewis Hamilton from achieving his eighth World Formula One Championship by the bending of not one, but two rules,by the Formula One steward’s committee on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The outcome was to give the Dutch driver Max Verstappen the win that made him world champion.

The stewards wouldn’t reverse their decision even when it was obviously wrong.

The next miscarriage of justice was when the Environmental Research Council asked the general public at large to vote on a name for their new research ship and the one that came out with the most votes was the name that the vessel would be called, but it didn’t work out that way because the name that got 85 per cent of the vote was Boaty McBoatface which was then bypassed by the establishment and subsequently named Sir Richard Attenborough.

Being a pensioner, the one that riles me the most is the freezing of the triple lock pension by our great leader because of an anomaly in the system created by the Government that would have given the pensioners an eight per cent rise in their state pension. But all we are getting now is three per cent which, on a pension that is already one of the lowest in the western world, and when inflation is factored in, it’s now getting even lower.

Jam tomorrow springs to mind, but not just yet.

M Tipper

Lancashire

APPEAL

Take things one day at a time

We know that there’s a lot happening at the moment and recent announcements regarding Covid-19 have created a lot of uncertainty. If you have diabetes, or are close to someone who does, you may find it difficult to navigate all that is happening- especially during the upcoming festive season.

It can be helpful to take things one day at a time and remember some of things that you can do to help you manage your diabetes and stay well.

Diabetes UK have loads of helpful information and resources available to help you through this time and to enjoy yourself throughout the festive season without compromising your diabetes self-management.

Our top tips include:

* Make sure you’re stocked up on all the medications you need while your GP is shut.

Be aware of higher blood sugar levels. It is fine to have the occasional spike but try to make sure your blood sugar levels don’t stay too high for too long.

* Ensure that you have your COVID-19 vaccines and the flu jab this winter

* If you can, stay active to help manage your diabetes. We know it’s a little more difficult in the colder months, but there are plenty of ways you can get active at home too.

We also have lots of ways for you to stay connected and find peer support. Whether that’s through our Diabetes UK forum or, if you’re in the north of England, our Friends of the North Facebook group.

And finally, don’t feel guilty about enjoying some festive treats! For more information, guidance and support, please visit www.diabetes.org.uk

Clare Howarth

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK