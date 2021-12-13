Letters - Monday, December 13, 2021

Boris Johnson

Well, anyone who got a fine last Christmas for attending an illegal wedding reception or party under the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that were in place at the time should ask for their fines to be reimbursed after the illegal knees-up at No.10 Downing Street with allegedly up to 80 people present.

But, don’t despair, Boris Johnson and umpteen of his Tory sycophants surfed all the airways to assure us that “no rules were broken”, didn’t deny that it ever took place, but claimed they had no knowledge of it. Really?

Even Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, denied all knowledge and said that the police wouldn’t look into this matter retrospectively because it happened last year. That means that, according to Mr Raab, if someone out there murdered anybody a year ago you are absolutely fireproof.

But, on a serious point, it looks like the the police are shying away from looking into any wrongdoings at all concerning the Conservatives with their refusal to look into the cash for honours fiasco which appears to be an open and shut case.

I noticed this week that our “great leader”, with the help of the police, is cracking down on drug gangs around the country, but according to the Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle he has called in the “old bill” because they have not got to look any further than the numerous toilets dotted inside Parliament and the evidence left by drug users therein.

It seems to me that whatever things happen in Parliament, whether its contentious legislation or watching each others’ backs, these Tories – even when they know something is wrong – are more interested in keeping their jobs and staying quiet and not rocking the boat.

Only last week the President of France called Boris “a clown in charge of a circus”. My sentiments exactly.

M Tipper

Lancashire

CHILDREN

Hard lessons must be acted upon

Along with, I am sure, many readers of The Gazette, I was distressed and disturbed to view the horrifying footage, and read of the cruelty endured by little Arthur, which was widely reported last week.

I wish to make two key points. Firstly, when troubling incidents of child cruelty occur, the predictable and hackneyed response is a review, so that “ lessons will be learned”. It is clear that they rarely are. This infuriates me. The phrase “lessons will be learned” should always be followed by “and the expected standard for improvement regularly monitored; with progress or otherwise evaluated, to confirm they have been embedded”.

All too often it seems to me that recommendations for improvement are overtaken by other imperatives.

The second point I wish to make is that ministers often unfairly scapegoat the overly stretched social workers involved. The core of the problem is a lack of resources to manage the excessive demand within the caseload, along with inadequate access to professional supervision and support which is essential for quality and safe services.

Unless these systemic concerns are addressed, sadly, we will continue to hear about harrowing and tragic incidents of cruelty and neglect suffered by vulnerable children.

Malcolm Rae OBE

Lancashire

POLITICS

Nothing ‘right honourable’

10 Downing Street is arguably one of the highest security threat premises in the UK. Because of this, all associated staff have scanned ID entry and all guests are signed in with formal ID.

Any investigations surrounding the names of the individuals being involved in December 2020 parties , gatherings or otherwise can be easily identified.

One thing is for certain had an ordinary large family celebrated such an occasion of ‘cheese , wine and games’ with friends at a home gathering last December (which had an active 24 hour police station located at the end of their road) undoubtedly a prosecution for covid regulation breaches would have occurred. Secondly it is highly unlikely an investigation would take 12 months to commence.

In an age of encouraging greater fairness and transparency within society , there is nothing ‘right honourable’ about the individuals involved in this Downing Street hypocrisy scandal and cover up.

Stephen Pierre

Via email

RESPONSE

Is there any honour after Tony Blair?

Methinks Chris Webb (Your Say, December 10) should get out more, after the antics of Tony Blair and his ‘questionable’ mates I would be very surprised if anybody expects anybody in Government to be honourable!

Peter Fields

via email