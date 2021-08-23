Letters - Monday, August 23, 2021

Garstang memorial

The name of Jonathan James McKinlay will be the first to be added to the Garstang War Memorial (pictured) since those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Corporal McKinlay, serving with The Rifles, was killed in action in Helmand in 2011.

On August 17 last, The Times published a letter from the sister of a Lt Paul Mervis who was killed aged 27 in Helmand in 2009 also whilst serving with The Rifles. It is almost certain that the two men would have known each other.

Lt Mervis’ sister wrote that she always felt it was a waste of a talented life but was comforted that her brother had believed in the mission: that it would benefit the Afghan people, emancipate women and prevent terrorism in the UK. He was proud to serve his country and trusted the Government to make good decisions. She added, I am relieved that he will not see the painful news of Afghanistan reverting to Taliban rule.

I do not know what is going through the minds of Corporal McKinlay’s family as they see the news headlines but as a nation we should remember the sacrifice of young men such as these as we approach Remembrance in November.

Roger brooks

via email

CONFLICT

Historic roots of Afghan crisis

May I point out to John Conning (Your Say, August 20) that President Biden is just carrying out promises made by President Obama and President Trump, to bring all US Troops back from Afghanistan. President Trump also brokered a worthless deal with the Taliban, nothing to do with peace but everything to do with self-aggrandisement.

This present chaos has its roots way back in 1839 when the first of three abortive wars were fought between the UK and Afghanistan.

The Russians also made a take-over bid and that failed miserably.

As regards protests, we, together with the American people, should have protested long and loud when President Bush, aided and abetted by Prime Minister Blair, took us into Afghanistan again, after 9/11, with such tragic results.

Valerie E Andrews

St Annes on Sea

TRANSPORT

Let’s just get moving on EVs

Re: Electric cars. We need to stop procrastinating and get on with it. In 20 years we’ll laugh that we drove around in vehicles containing tens of litres of highly flammable, toxic liquid.

Mark Reilly

via email

POLITICS

The poor pay under Tory government

I would like to congratulate Paul Hilton on his fantastic piece but unfortunately the poor always pay for everything under a Tory Government (Your Say, August 18).

I just can’t understand how working class people can betray their upbringing and vote Tory, it’s like they think they haven’t made it unless they vote Tory.

After saying that, I must admit that there is a lack of a personality in the leadership of the Labour Party at the moment but still we should never desert our roots.

There also seems to be people in politics who are in it for what it can do for them and not for what they can do for the electorate.

Let’s hope things change and we get a Labour Party which looks after their people without them having to rely on food banks.

I think also that the Lottery should do a lot more for the poor. After all, most of their money comes from the poor wretches who dream of improving their lives.

Bertie

via email

VIRUS

Covid vaccine for 16-17 year olds

Two of my grandchildren, aged 19 and 17, have had Covid, the former 14 months ago and she is still suffering from long Covid, while the 17-year-old is still shaking it off after 10 days.

Both have healthy diets and play tennis.

The majority of 16 and 17-year-olds and their parents whom we know can’t wait to have their vaccinations.

Gordon Armstrong