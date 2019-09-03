Letters - September 3, 2019

Scary events were ‘trivialised’ by MP

I’ve noted with interest Paul Maynard MP’s reply, some days after the earth tremors that shook our homes across the Fylde, and am concerned that what for many residents were shocking and scary events have been trivialised by our MP in Westminster.

This isn’t the time for sound bites, or jargon, or platitudes. It isn’t the time for the same tired old arguments, or for backing a suspension of operations at Preston New Road.

It is time for change. It is time for a complete ban on fracking, not because it isn’t economically viable or may not provide enough energy for long enough, but simply because it is a dangerous and dirty business that should not be conducted on our, or anyone’s, doorstep.

And if our elected officials do not see this, or even link fracking to the ever increasing Climate Crisis, we need to change those, too.

We said no, and so should they.

Chris Webb

Labour’s Candidate for

Blackpool North & Cleveleys

ENVIRONMENT

In dire need of water storage

It strikes me that, going forward, we are going to experience a severe water shortage due to global warming.

With the current rate of new houses and factories being built, we won’t have a storage capacity to hold the required amounts of water to meet demands when we hit a year or several years of low rainfall.

Every new house will have showers, washing machines and cars to wash and most will have lawns and gardens to water.

In a complete contrast to last year’s shortages, this summer we have seen reservoirs overflowing and dam structures being compromised.

We are in dire need of more water storage.

Something tells me that nothing will happen until we have a serious emergency on our hands when water has to be rationed.

By that time it will be too late to act.

Chris

Ramus

Address supplied

ENERGY

Solar madness

and Green friends

Our Green friends say they are very concerned about the state of the planet – but so are the rest of us.

On matters relating to UK energy policy though, it is patently clear, from their pronouncements, that they are no power engineers.

It is unfortunate this lack of experience and knowledge leaves them vulnerable and prey to unscrupulous people and misleading Government propaganda, encouraging them to support such madness as large-scale wind and solar generation in the UK. Hopefully the catastrophic events, due to the power blackouts on August 8, will open their minds to reality and encourage a much more sensible reassessment of UK energy policy for the 21st century.

Dave Haskell

Address supplied

LANGUAGE

Failing standards

I do believe that standards of English among professional communicators is falling.

The other morning, a BBC Radio 3 presenter referred to someone as being “mischievious”.

“Grievious” is also heard from those who should know better. Other common irritations are “different than” or “different to” for “different from”, “equally as good as” and “laxadaisical”.

B H Sheridan

via email

HEALTH

Instructions

were too small

I had to visit the optician with a corneal abrasion causing blurring of my vision. I was prescribed eye ointment. Struggling to open the tube, I found the instructions for use were so small I couldn’t read them. Very helpful. Who designs these things?

Hilary Andrews

Address supplied