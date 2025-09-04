Letter to the Editor: The positives of living in Blackpool

Dear Sir, When I first moved to Blackpool friends asked me why i was moving the Blackpool. Comments like, its rough, lot of poverty, homeless, people getting drunk in centre of town. Worse area to live in North West.

Yes, I can agree with most of that, but I've lived in Blackpool since Feb 2024. Its taken me a long time to settle but soon found many positives about living here:- Stanley Park music on Pavilion every Sunday from May to Sept. (if dry). Very reasonable membership monthly costs to use facilities at any three sports centres, two with swimming pools, free firework displays/air shows.

Lightpool festival around Blackpool, is a fantastic event. I took my granddaughter, we joined a tour around all the lights around Blackpool, were even treated to an amazing fresh apple sorbet ice cream, made by volunteers using organic local apples. Would love the recipe.

Free air show events, amazing event and free of charge

Fireworks from different countries, amazing free event too take place Fridays in September?

During the summer holidays Sports Blackpool leisure centre had a course running for all the six weeks for young people from aged five years to teenager. They took part in team games and learned new skills, all free. Even lunch was provided. My daughters in Leyland and Chorley struggled to find child care and enough activities for their children, whilst they had to work throughout the school holidays.

There's an excellent transport service in Blackpool, buses are rarely late and are very reliable. In Leyland we had Stagecoach service was meant to be every 12 mins, quite often you can wait 30 mins and three come together. Poor service at night and Sundays to Chorley one an hour. Transport running until the early hours (trams).

There are so many groups to join, a monthly magazine is packed with information for local people. Sometimes living in Blackpool you can get residency discount for some of attractions. I often go to Thornton Cleveleys taking a shopping trolley. I'll spend time on the beach, maybe get ice cream (really reasonable prices) then go bank. Finish off in Aldi doing some shopping.

Showtown museum, free to Blackpool residents, is very interesting and my granddaughter enjoys using the interactive things.

There's a cinema around corner from Marks and Spencers. They do a silver something, cant remember on Wed 11am, where mature people can see film for only £4.50.

The Catholic Club near central library, has pool/snooker tables plus a huge room upstairs for hire. Bingo and karaoke Mon and Fridays 2.30ish.

The Central library has groups people can join and an amazing Children's library.

There are many beautiful churches. I go to Sacred Heart in centre of town on Talbot Road, 12 noon mass on Sundays.

I could go on and on. I do feel Blackpool gets a bad press and the positives of living here are not highlighted.

What I would love are rowing boats on Stanley Park lake. Took me ages to get across to Fairhaven Lake, they don't always have rowing boats. It will be a dying sport in North West of UK if rowing boats are not available for people to use and learn how to row. It's okay in a gym, but not the same.

I'm not sure who funds all these events in Blackpool but many thanks, you are doing an amazing job. Last Friday Ollie Muirs sang and switched on the illuminations. Thank you Blackpool for giving us all these fantastic experiences, many of them free of charge.

Rambling groups called Steps, not joined them as yet.

Lots of bars with live music throughout the week, if you want it.

The down side are the winds. I'm in Bispham. Sure its windier here, need to buy a hat, if it will stay on. Just wanted to share my experiences of living in Blackpool.

Many thanks.

Liz Brierley